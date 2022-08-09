Read full article on original website
Related
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Colorado (Hotels, Airbnbs, & Cabins)
Colorado is home to gorgeous snowy mountains, dense forests, and fresh outdoor air. Best known for its luxury ski resorts, it is the perfect location for a romantic retreat. There are plenty of beautiful towns and high-end resorts throughout Colorado. Couples can choose from many suitable options when visiting including the Oxford Hotel, Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and Four Seasons Vail. Ski villages, mountains, and parks offer ample opportunities for bonding together amongst nature. When it comes to romantic vacations, Colorado is the ideal destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics
COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming
DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 places to get gas under $3 per gallon in Colorado
If you are hitting the road this weekend, the good news is that gas prices are still going down. However, prices at the pump in our state are still above the national average.
Towing Companies Must Now Give 24-Hour Notice Before Moving Vehicles In Colorado
Disclaimer: we're not suggesting that you go out of your way to park your car illegally - however, chances are you could be spared from the financial and emotional troubles that often come as a result of parking your car illegally (intentionally or unintentionally), thanks to a new Colorado state law.
Colorado Hot Sauce To Be Featured On Popular YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’
If food extremes are something you love, then you'll be excited to hear about a ridiculously crazy hot sauce made in Colorado that's making waves. Hot Ones features celebrity guests who answer questions posed by host, Sean Evans, all while eating hot wings with escalating degrees of spiciness. The goal...
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall
This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
5 things to know as $750 checks arrive in Colorado mailboxes
Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia
At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
7 ghost towns to visit in Colorado
If you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 4