ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Related
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Colorado (Hotels, Airbnbs, & Cabins)

Colorado is home to gorgeous snowy mountains, dense forests, and fresh outdoor air. Best known for its luxury ski resorts, it is the perfect location for a romantic retreat. There are plenty of beautiful towns and high-end resorts throughout Colorado. Couples can choose from many suitable options when visiting including the Oxford Hotel, Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and Four Seasons Vail. Ski villages, mountains, and parks offer ample opportunities for bonding together amongst nature. When it comes to romantic vacations, Colorado is the ideal destination.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics

COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming

DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
COLORADO STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Liquor Stores#Supermarket#Grocery#Food Drink#Politics State#Politics Legislative#State S Office#Clba
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia

At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy