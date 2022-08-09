ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
WTOL 11

Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
WTOL-TV

Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
wrif.com

Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry

Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
nbc24.com

Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!

WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?

This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
WTOL 11

Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
WTOL 11

Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready

TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
