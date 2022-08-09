Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
WTOL-TV
Uplyft Toledo surprises Rogers football team with equipment
The Rams were gifted with new cleats and shoulder pads. They also unveiled new jerseys for the upcoming season.
Spencer Torkelson blasts walk-off home run for Mud Hens [Video]
It’s August 11th and the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would be hitting home runs for the Detroit Tigers but as we know, that is not the case as he was sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens at the All-Star break and that is where he has remained.
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOL-TV
Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
WTOL-TV
Congrats to the WINNER of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
And the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is... Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse, Ohio! Congratulations and thank you to everyone for supporting St. Jude!
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
nbc24.com
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Watch: Large fight breaks out at local baseball game
Sandusky police arrested four people following a large fight that started following a youth baseball game on August 2.
University of Findlay gets dining upgrades, including robots and Mr. Beast Burger
FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video attached to this article is from a story regarding campus food delivery options at Bowling Green State University that aired on March 3, 2020. The University of Findlay (UF) will debut a variety of brand new dining options on-campus, including some beloved...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
BGSU denies responsibility in hazing death of student Stone Foltz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bowling Green State University denied tolerance of hazing and negligence in the March 2021 hazing death of student Stone Foltz, who died after drinking large amounts of alcohol during the Pi Kappa Alpha -- also referred to as PIKE -- fraternity's Big/Little hazing ritual. The Foltz...
Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!
TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready
TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
WTOL-TV
TPD: Woman and minor receive gunshot injuries in central Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 7, 2022. Toledo police responded to shots fired on the 700 block of Turner Street in central Toledo on Wednesday afternoon at 4:26 p.m. While police were on the scene, a woman...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0