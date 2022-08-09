Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Mother of man killed by Columbus police drops appeal of wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South […]
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?
See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
FBI search home of man who attacked agency’s Cincinnati office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The FBI confirms agents were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” at an address linked to the man investigators say attacked the agency’s Cincinnati office Thursday. Ricky Shiffer, 42, was killed in what authorities describe as a shootout with officers in Clinton County, following a chase and hours-long standoff after Shiffer fired […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
NBC4 Columbus
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday evening after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing …. Former FBI agent on the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago …. One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue …. Child shot twice in...
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbus police arrest 44-year-old accused of killing man near Milo-Grogan bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 44-year-old accused of killing a man outside a bar in July. Dwann Joseph Anderson, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday, July 21, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of […]
Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect in Clinton County standoff is dead
Authorities provide 6 p.m. update on police, FBI …. Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from …. Ohio coronavirus numbers for week of Aug. 11, 2022. Lost your dog? here’s what you need to know during …. NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack. Ohio receiving 5,000 more monekypox vaccines.
Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Franklin County report shows fentanyl plays role in most fatal overdoses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has released its annual overdose fatalities report, providing a snapshot of who is overdosing in Franklin County as well as the drugs involved. Fentanyl-related deaths continue to account for the majority of overdoses, but Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said her office is more frequently […]
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
Columbus man gets life in prison for stabbing 23-year-old woman to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death. A Franklin County judge sentenced William Elliott, 48, to life without parole on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of several counts related to the March 2020 murder of Maria Best, […]
Comments / 0