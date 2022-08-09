ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?

See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
NBC4 Columbus

FBI search home of man who attacked agency’s Cincinnati office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The FBI confirms agents were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” at an address linked to the man investigators say attacked the agency’s Cincinnati office Thursday. Ricky Shiffer, 42, was killed in what authorities describe as a shootout with officers in Clinton County, following a chase and hours-long standoff after Shiffer fired […]
NBC4 Columbus

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
NBC4 Columbus

Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow

A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday evening after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing …. Former FBI agent on the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago …. One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue …. Child shot twice in...
NBC4 Columbus

Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
NBC4 Columbus

1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in Clinton County standoff is dead

Ohio coronavirus numbers for week of Aug. 11, 2022.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
