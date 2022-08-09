HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A Hueytown pastor is asking the public for donations after hischurch was completely destroyed in a fire last Friday. According to the GoFundMe account created by Rev. Dr. Charles Winston Jr., New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is in need of $800,000 to replace the building and its contents. Winston said he is reaching out to the public for help after building engineers said the church has "insufficient insurance to rebuild."

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO