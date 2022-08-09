ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Editorial: Exhibition Driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You may think watching others participate in reckless behavior isn’t causing any harm but tell that to Ja’Kai Winston’s 8-month-old son. His mother was killed, caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that started during exhibition driving in Birmingham last weekend. In a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
City
Ensley, AL
Local
Alabama Society
wvtm13.com

'Our faith is still strong': Hueytown church in need of $800K to rebuild after devastating fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A Hueytown pastor is asking the public for donations after hischurch was completely destroyed in a fire last Friday. According to the GoFundMe account created by Rev. Dr. Charles Winston Jr., New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is in need of $800,000 to replace the building and its contents. Winston said he is reaching out to the public for help after building engineers said the church has "insufficient insurance to rebuild."
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Veterans Palace#Veteran Palace
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
Shelby Reporter

Calera to hold food drive August 20

CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
CALERA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS 42

City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy