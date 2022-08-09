Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Glenwood fire marshal discusses local impact on nationwide ambulance shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As private ambulance services fade away in Jefferson County at the hands of a nationwide shortage, many residents in rural areas may need to start fending for themselves in case help is not on the way following a 911 call. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane met...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County leaders working to address EMT, ambulance shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above. Follow Lisa Crane on Facebook and...
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Exhibition Driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You may think watching others participate in reckless behavior isn’t causing any harm but tell that to Ja’Kai Winston’s 8-month-old son. His mother was killed, caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that started during exhibition driving in Birmingham last weekend. In a...
Oldest Black church in Jefferson County celebrates 165 years
Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Trussville, the only church in Jefferson County founded by enslaved people and still active, has been worshiping since 1857. That history remains important to the 200-member congregation, said the Rev. Larry Hollman, pastor since 1992. The church sits on 2.5 acres it has owned since...
wvtm13.com
'Our faith is still strong': Hueytown church in need of $800K to rebuild after devastating fire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A Hueytown pastor is asking the public for donations after hischurch was completely destroyed in a fire last Friday. According to the GoFundMe account created by Rev. Dr. Charles Winston Jr., New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is in need of $800,000 to replace the building and its contents. Winston said he is reaching out to the public for help after building engineers said the church has "insufficient insurance to rebuild."
OPINION: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama Criminal Justice System
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of Alabama’s […]
wvtm13.com
Shelby County family stresses importance of school resource officers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Shelby County woman is shining the spotlight on a local deputy, credited with saving the life of her daughter and four other students. Watch the video above to hear the story of a recent college graduate working to move forward, despite an unforgettable scare.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
wbrc.com
Support and love pour into Birmingham as the search for Nathan Gemeinhart continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still holding out hope that Nathan Gemeinhart is found and his loved ones are praying all around Birmingham. In the meantime, hundreds have donated to a GoFundMe created by Red Mountain Church to serve and provide for the Gemeinhart family. Pastor Charles Johnson admits...
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
Shelby Reporter
Calera to hold food drive August 20
CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
wvtm13.com
Ambulance shortage causing 'public health crisis' in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — In an emergency situation, we are taught from a young age to dial 911 for help, but in some areas of Jefferson County, there is a chance help will not be on the way. In the video above, WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the current...
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
wvtm13.com
Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months. “We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be […]
