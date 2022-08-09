ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Matt Carpenter exits with foot fracture in Yankees injury blow

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

SEATTLE — Matt Carpenter’s bounce-back season took an unexpected turn for the worse on Monday, when he suffered a fractured left foot after fouling a ball off it in the first inning of a 9-4 win over the Mariners .

There’s no timeline for Carpenter’s absence, but it won’t be short and it could be season-ending. He is going to see a specialist.

And the loss of Carpenter is a serious blow to the Yankees offense after he revived his career in The Bronx.

“It’s pretty disappointing,’’ Carpenter said. “My mindset is this isn’t gonna be the end for me this year. I’m hopeful I can come back.”

The hot-swinging Carpenter initially remained in the game as the DH after the foul ball and struck out, but was removed before his next at-bat in the third, replaced by Tim Locastro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3yG5_0h9ssAis00
Matt Carpenter points to his foot after injuring it against the Mariners.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20W9qp_0h9ssAis00
Matt Carpenter
AP

Carpenter has enjoyed a resurgence since joining the Yankees in May following his request to be released from his minor league deal with the Rangers after remaking his swing in the offseason.

The 36-year-old has 15 homers on the season and provided some needed power from the left side, as well as another veteran presence in the clubhouse.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ft189_0h9ssAis00
Josh Donaldson, Jameson Taillon lift Yankees over Mariners to snap skid

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll still make an impact on the team even when he’s hurt,’’ Jameson Taillon said.

Carpenter has hit well enough that the Yankees used him in the outfield to get his bat in the lineup. Carpenter hadn’t started a game in the outfield since 2013 before this season.

He’ll join Giancarlo Stanton on the IL, with Stanton still out with left Achilles tendinitis.

Anthony Rizzo missed his fourth straight game Monday due to lower back tightness.

Rizzo took swings before the game as part of a regular pregame routine with the hope of being available Tuesday.

Zack Britton, rehabbing from elbow surgery, is scheduled to face batters in Tampa again Wednesday, but Aaron Boone said he didn’t think the lefty would begin a rehab assignment soon.

The Yankees signed 25-year-old right-hander Joey Gerber to a minor league deal. Gerber appeared in 17 games out of Seattle’s bullpen in 2020. He has battled injuries and was with Triple-A Tacoma before being released this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won’t play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any postseason games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he’ll serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s suspension proves NFL’s disconnect with real world

Have you heard back from human resources, yet? I’m still trying to get an answer as to how many sexual-assault settlements I can make until I’m suspended. Ten? Twenty?. They’re still trying to figure out the penalty for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — he of the $230 million deal — after he recently settled 23 such suits. Six games, as a retired judge ruled and the NFLPA supports? An entire season, as the NFL seems to insist?
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy