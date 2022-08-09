Matt Carpenter exits with foot fracture in Yankees injury blow

SEATTLE — Matt Carpenter’s bounce-back season took an unexpected turn for the worse on Monday, when he suffered a fractured left foot after fouling a ball off it in the first inning of a 9-4 win over the Mariners .

There’s no timeline for Carpenter’s absence, but it won’t be short and it could be season-ending. He is going to see a specialist.

And the loss of Carpenter is a serious blow to the Yankees offense after he revived his career in The Bronx.

“It’s pretty disappointing,’’ Carpenter said. “My mindset is this isn’t gonna be the end for me this year. I’m hopeful I can come back.”

The hot-swinging Carpenter initially remained in the game as the DH after the foul ball and struck out, but was removed before his next at-bat in the third, replaced by Tim Locastro.

Matt Carpenter points to his foot after injuring it against the Mariners. Getty Images

Matt Carpenter AP

Carpenter has enjoyed a resurgence since joining the Yankees in May following his request to be released from his minor league deal with the Rangers after remaking his swing in the offseason.

The 36-year-old has 15 homers on the season and provided some needed power from the left side, as well as another veteran presence in the clubhouse.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll still make an impact on the team even when he’s hurt,’’ Jameson Taillon said.

Carpenter has hit well enough that the Yankees used him in the outfield to get his bat in the lineup. Carpenter hadn’t started a game in the outfield since 2013 before this season.

He’ll join Giancarlo Stanton on the IL, with Stanton still out with left Achilles tendinitis.

Anthony Rizzo missed his fourth straight game Monday due to lower back tightness.

Rizzo took swings before the game as part of a regular pregame routine with the hope of being available Tuesday.

Zack Britton, rehabbing from elbow surgery, is scheduled to face batters in Tampa again Wednesday, but Aaron Boone said he didn’t think the lefty would begin a rehab assignment soon.

The Yankees signed 25-year-old right-hander Joey Gerber to a minor league deal. Gerber appeared in 17 games out of Seattle’s bullpen in 2020. He has battled injuries and was with Triple-A Tacoma before being released this season.