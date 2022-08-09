ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom

HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja'Marcus Pipkins for some...
HOUSTON, TX
Center, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: "Several campuses were impacted by last night's weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school."
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy's, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
KATY, TX
#School Shooting#School Safety#High School#Mental Health
Click2Houston.com

Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

'Mega Molcajete': Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture

HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston's Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Medical Giant Joins Ion Innovation District

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –The Ion, the new innovation hub in Houston's Midtown, has added Houston Methodist as its first health care-centric partner. The Ion, 4201 Main St. at Wheeler, is a transformed 80-year-old Sears department store redeveloped by Rice Management Co., which is affiliated with Rice University.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC's COVID-19 dashboard.
Click2Houston.com

Watch 'Forecasting Change' here

KPRC 2 presents "Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update," the station's second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season's hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
HOUSTON, TX

