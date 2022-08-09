Read full article on original website
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom
HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. A day after the KHOU 11 Investigates report, the website was no longer working. At...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston becomes 1st US city as candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly Cities
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis Thursday to announce the city’s recognition as a candidate in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative. According to a news release, UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on...
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off right for your children
HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. “It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t...
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and Ammunition
Heading into a new school year, this Texas police chief means business. The Houston Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent said if there were an active shooter, we would not be ready.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
Click2Houston.com
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
fox26houston.com
Battle to come over $1.2 billion bond proposal by Harris County leaders
HOUSTON - It's been a full week since the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioner's Court voted to ask local taxpayers for permission to borrow an additional $1.2 billion - a bond issue aimed at improving roads, parks, and public safety infrastructure. "I know well where folks want to see...
Click2Houston.com
‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture
HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
realtynewsreport.com
Medical Giant Joins Ion Innovation District
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –The Ion, the new innovation hub in Houston’s Midtown, has added Houston Methodist as its first health care-centric partner. The Ion, 4201 Main St. at Wheeler, is a transformed 80-year-old Sears department store redeveloped by Rice Management Co., which is affiliated with Rice University.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases
Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
