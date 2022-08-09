Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
2 lanes of Frankfort Avenue reopen ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting through Frankfort Avenue just got a little earlier. Almost two weeks ahead of schedule, Louisville Water has reopened two lanes of traffic. Originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 22, two-way traffic opened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. The lanes have been closed so that Louisville Water could replace critical water mains in that area.
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder near National Turnpike after multiple cars crashed. It happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. on KY 841 East at mile marker eight. TRIMARC reported at least three cars may have been involved in the crash.
Wave 3
Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
Update: The suspicious package found in Downtown Louisville has been safely removed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mysterious package was found near 5th St. and Jefferson St. Friday morning, according to Metro Safe. As of around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12, the shelter in place order has been lifted. Lousiville Metro Police Department, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working together to remove item and determine what’s inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jalopnik
Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway
It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
WLWT 5
Semi-truck overturns on Kentucky highway spilling thousands of beer cans
A semi-truck carrying beer crashed on an Interstate 71 ramp Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 8:50 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway when it overturned, spilling its entire cargo of Bud Light. Most of the beer...
WLKY.com
Federal grants could help remake two major Louisville corridors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal grants announced Thursday they are moving projects to remake two major corridors in Louisville one step closer to reality. "Reimagine 9th Street" received $15.5 million and "Broadway All The Way" received $5 million in RAISE grants administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds...
WLKY.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local family loses everything after rental truck stolen, only parked for 3 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family said their U-Haul truck was stolen in the parking lot of a motel they were staying at off of Bardstown Road on June 28. The family, William Johnson, fiancée Amber Hardin and their two daughters, lost everything. "It's really hard. My kids...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
wdrb.com
3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
Wave 3
Child injured when hit by car while crossing street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
College student looking to rebuild after thief steals her car, leading to police chase crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The victim of a car theft in Jeffersontown said Friday she was shocked to see her car turn up involved in a southern Indiana police chase that ended in Floyd County. Haley Hutchins is a full-time college student and works full-time as well, saying she bought...
Wave 3
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
WLKY.com
Louisville bars partner with businesses to keep customers safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several sexual assaults were reported in the bar district along Bardstown Road in late May, the city took action. Alcoholic Beverage Control enforcement officers handed out kits containing stickers and cards to test drinks for date rape drugs. One of those stops was the Highlands Tap Room.
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo's splash park will stay closed until next summer for repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo will keep its splash park closed until next summer. Watch video of the zoo's baby zebra in the player above. It was announced in a video that it'll be closed until Memorial Day 2023. Louisville Zoo director Dan Maloney said they need to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Sister of woman killed in Fern Creek over the weekend speaks of her relation to killer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sister of a woman found dead over the weekend describes how she is coping after being the one who discovered her sister's body. Rebecca Richardson was found dead in her Fern Creek home on Saturday. Her sister Jessica Beard said the home the two shared...
WLKY.com
NuLu restaurant Decca to close soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An upscale restaurant will be closing its doors next month in NuLu. Decca announced it will be closing on its social media, saying its last day is Friday, Sept. 23. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery is located at 812 E. Market St. The restaurant said it...
wdrb.com
New project aims to improve congestion, safety on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim...
Lane of I-65 North near Brooks reopens after semi flips over in median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after traffic was at a standstill on I-65 North near Brooks following an accident involving a semi, lanes of the interstate have reopened. Police are investigating after a semi flipped over in the median near the Brooks exit Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was slow-moving for a...
Comments / 4