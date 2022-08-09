ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

2 lanes of Frankfort Avenue reopen ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting through Frankfort Avenue just got a little earlier. Almost two weeks ahead of schedule, Louisville Water has reopened two lanes of traffic. Originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 22, two-way traffic opened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. The lanes have been closed so that Louisville Water could replace critical water mains in that area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Update: The suspicious package found in Downtown Louisville has been safely removed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mysterious package was found near 5th St. and Jefferson St. Friday morning, according to Metro Safe. As of around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12, the shelter in place order has been lifted. Lousiville Metro Police Department, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working together to remove item and determine what’s inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Valley Station, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Jalopnik

Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway

It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Semi-truck overturns on Kentucky highway spilling thousands of beer cans

A semi-truck carrying beer crashed on an Interstate 71 ramp Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 8:50 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway when it overturned, spilling its entire cargo of Bud Light. Most of the beer...
WLKY.com

Federal grants could help remake two major Louisville corridors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal grants announced Thursday they are moving projects to remake two major corridors in Louisville one step closer to reality. "Reimagine 9th Street" received $15.5 million and "Broadway All The Way" received $5 million in RAISE grants administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Minton
wdrb.com

3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Child injured when hit by car while crossing street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Mercedes
Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville bars partner with businesses to keep customers safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several sexual assaults were reported in the bar district along Bardstown Road in late May, the city took action. Alcoholic Beverage Control enforcement officers handed out kits containing stickers and cards to test drinks for date rape drugs. One of those stops was the Highlands Tap Room.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WLKY.com

NuLu restaurant Decca to close soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An upscale restaurant will be closing its doors next month in NuLu. Decca announced it will be closing on its social media, saying its last day is Friday, Sept. 23. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery is located at 812 E. Market St. The restaurant said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy