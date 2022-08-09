ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

PPS Board president denounces dress code survey

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Public Schools students to receive free sanitation supplies

PEORIA (25 News) - With students back in the classrooms, the concern of illness spreading throughout schools is back as well. One Illinois representative has teamed up with a disinfectant company to make PPS safer and cleaner for their students. Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth saw to it that PPS students were...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Safety Network discusses violence prevention strategies

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria’s Safety Network met again Friday morning to talk about violence prevention strategies for the River City. Police talked about crime hotspots and reviewed data from the last few weeks. They say despite four gun-related homicides in July, the numbers are down significantly from 2021.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
25newsnow.com

Group host backpack giveaway for Bloomington students

BLOOMINGTON (WEEK) - A local group wanted to make sure Bloomington-Normal students are ready for school. The ‘Back-to-school Alliance’ hosted a drive-thru event to help unit 5 and district 87 students in need. There were more than 4,000 free backpacks and supplies. Chair of the Back-to-school Alliance Jan...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up in...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Nonprofit gives free computers to low-income families

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A national nonprofit stopped through central Illinois Wednesday to give computers to families that need them. ‘PC’s for People’ set up shop at both Illinois Central College locations, handing out dozens of desktops and laptops. The group works to get recycled and refurbished...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Board puts referendum on ballot to remove Peoria County Auditor

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It will now be up to Peoria County voters to decide if it will keep it’s internal auditor. Thursday evening, the county board, on a 15-2 vote, placed a referendum on the November ballot whether to remove the auditor’s position. Auditor Jessica Thomas...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Data driven: Emerging adult court being considered in McLean County

McLean County courts hope to use data on juvenile offenders to reduce adult crime and punishment in central Illinois. The effort has two prongs — improving interventions for troubled children, and a potential specialty court for offenders aged 18 to 25. This could accelerate changes already happening. The seeds...
Central Illinois Proud

West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
PEKIN, IL
wglt.org

Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall

The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
BARTONVILLE, IL

