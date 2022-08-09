Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:
9-1-5, FB: 2
(nine, one, five; FB: two)
