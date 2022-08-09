ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

3-0-1-7, FB: 2

(three, zero, one, seven; FB: two)

