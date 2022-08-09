Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
Erick Rowan Isn’t Interested In Being The Leader of the Dark Order, Would Go Back To WWE If Asked
In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Wrestlingnews.co), Erick Rowan said that he would never want to be the leader of the Dark Order faction in AEW. He also spoke about the possibility of going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On a short film he starred in: “There’s a short...
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake)
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake) It’s another themed show with Quake By The Lake, though in this case it seems to just be a name instead of anything specific. The card is pretty stacked as we have Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Chris Jericho, plus a coffin match and a tornado tag. That should be enough so let’s get to it.
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.11.22
Location: Old Paristown Hall, Louisville, Kentucky. It’s the night before Emergence and that means it is time for the big final push towards the show. That could make for a good episode, as we might be seeing some Emergence build, plus some time for the people who don’t usually get the chance to shine. Oh and a contract signing, just because. Let’s get to it.
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
Match and Two Segments Revealed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
For next week’s SmackDown from Montreal, WWE has confirmed a match and two segments. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will square up on next Friday’s episode of SmackDown in a Face-Off for the WWE Clash at The Castle main event. Next Friday night will also see the continuation...
Bobby Lashley On Why He Wasn’t Satisfied With Brock Lesnar Match, Reason Build To Match Should’ve Been Different
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bobby Lashley discussed why he wasn’t satisfied with his match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, the reason the build to the match should’ve been different, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bobby...
WWE News: Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted In Detroit Tonight, Wrestlemania Launch Party Highlights, Adam Pearce Has Tonight Off
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be pre-empted in Detroit until 11:30 PM local time. This is due to FOX 2’s coverage of the Detroit Lions game. – In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he has today off from work. He...
Updated Brackets For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Following Smackdown
The brackets for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament are updated following this week’s Smackdown. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah advanced in the tournament on tonight’s show, defeating Xia Li and Shotzi. You can see the updated brackets for the show below:. First Round. * Alexa Bliss...
Cook’s Impact Emergence 2022 Review
Hey kids! Impact Wrestling presented the 2022 edition of Emergence, and I was here to review it for 411. It went off with only one hitch, which was the part where I missed 1.5 matches due to technical difficulties. It might have been Impact Plus. It might have been my computer. It might have been a combination of the two. Either way, the fact that was the lowlight of the evening speaks well for the rest of the show. I’m hoping to be able to catch what I missed at some point and secretly edit it into this article like it was always there, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be tonight.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.12.22
It’s time for a title match as Gunther is defending the Intercontinental Title against Shinsuke Nakamura. What matters here is that they are treating the title like it matters and that is more than you could say about most WWE shows for a long time. Other than that, we are probably going to get more about the returning Karrion Kross so let’s get to it.
Updated Spoilers for WWE SmackDown, Plans for Top Star Returning and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ SmackDown status is in question. Reigns wasn’t advertised on the WWE Events website or at the arena, as we previously pointed out. However, Fightful Select later revealed that Reigns and Sheamus were both tentatively scheduled for the event. Although they have not been officially confirmed for SmackDown, their props have been sent to Raleigh’s PNC Arena for tonight’s broadcast.
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
Various News: Aubrey Edwards on Getting Blood on Her Shirt During Dynamite, IPWHF Ribbon Cutting Set for This Month
IPWHF RIBBON CUTTING – AUGUST 26. Don’t forget to join us on Friday August 26 at 3pm as we cut the ribbon or “jerk the curtain” on the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame located at the MVP Arena in Downtown Albany. WWE Hall of Famers such as Bushwhacker Luke, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and Booker T. will be in attendance along with 2022 IPWHF Inductee and legendary figure Dory Funk Jr.
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence
We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
