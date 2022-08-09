ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old boy killed in Rochester shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

By Panagiotis Argitis, George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Once at the location, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Despite life-saving measures from ambulance crews, the teen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities identified the teenager as Jaquise Davis. They say he lived on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Major Crimes Unit has blocked off Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street as investigators comb for evidence. Police ask anyone with further information to dial 911.

The shooting occurred in the same northeast area of what police refer to as Rochester’s worst mass shooting in the city’s history . In September 2020, two teens were killed and 16 more people shot — all while attending a party near the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
