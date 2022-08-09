Man sentenced to 6+ years in prison for sexual abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was sentenced to over six years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of sexual abuse and attempted rape by a Washington County jury.

Officials say that 38-year-old Jose Angel Anzo, Jr., began abusing the victim in 2017 in Tigard and that the abuse continued through 2020 while she was living in Vancouver. The victim was seen by experts at a children’s center where she provided details of the abuse.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commended the victim and her mother for reporting this abuse.

The state believes there may be additional victims related to this defendant. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police department.

