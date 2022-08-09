WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
Hit 5
12-13-15-21-30
(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $595,000
Keno
01-04-05-11-16-17-24-25-27-28-34-37-43-44-52-53-58-60-72-73
(one, four, five, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-two, seventy-three)
Lotto
24-32-35-38-39-47
(twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000
Match 4
02-03-12-15
(two, three, twelve, fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Powerball
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
Comments / 0