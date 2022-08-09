ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscogee County, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Traffic
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus officials share hot car safety tips for end of summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though kids are back in school, there is more than a month of summer weather left and the threat of heatstroke remains. So far this year, at least 14 children have died from heatstroke while being left unattended in vehicles across the country. This includes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Melanie Slayton on Disability Discrimination in the Workplace

Melanie Slayton is an attorney at Hall Booth Smith in Columbus. She talks about employment and disability discrimination and strategies to resolve claims. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy