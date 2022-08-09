Read full article on original website
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
WTVM
Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
WTVM
Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools have made their mark nationally as schools in the district have been awarded an important science technology, engineering, and math or STEM certification. “The certification is like when a school or a school system goes through an accreditation to say that everything...
Columbus lays out plans to renovate city pools after years of standstill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents looking to get outdoors this weekend will be hard-pressed to find a public pool in their area. The majority of the city’s community pools have sat empty this summer. City officials have plans to renovate three of four public pools over the next few years but until then, options […]
WTVM
Organization to hold free autism resource training at Cascade Hills in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More resources are being made available for parents of children with autism. Free training sessions are being offered for people in Chattahoochee Valley. Ready to Learn ABA, LLC will partner with Cascade Hills Church to provide a series of intro-level training to share foundational knowledge and...
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
WTVM
Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus. The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland. Collect all of your...
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
wrbl.com
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
WTVM
Columbus officials share hot car safety tips for end of summer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though kids are back in school, there is more than a month of summer weather left and the threat of heatstroke remains. So far this year, at least 14 children have died from heatstroke while being left unattended in vehicles across the country. This includes...
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
Jordan High bans backpacks due to gun violence; effective immediately
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials at Jordan High School in Columbus say bookbags are no longer allowed on campus, after a student brought a gun to school earlier this week. Starting Monday, August 15th any student who brings a bookbag will have to keep it in the front office until their parent picks it up. […]
WTVM
Postal mailboxes to be replaced in Columbus after string of thefts
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New postal service boxes are headed to our area after a string of mail thefts in Columbus. This comes 24 hours after a retired mailman says he and his wife lost $4,000 after two of their checks were stolen. Curtis Mansell is not 100% convinced the...
WALB 10
New poultry plant opens in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
LPD arrests two teens following the discovery of a loaded weapon on LaGrange High School campus
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced that a loaded gun was found at the LaGrange High School (LHS) campus. According to a press release from the school system, the LHS administration was alerted that a loaded firearm was discovered in a purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. […]
thecolumbusceo.com
Melanie Slayton on Disability Discrimination in the Workplace
Melanie Slayton is an attorney at Hall Booth Smith in Columbus. She talks about employment and disability discrimination and strategies to resolve claims. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
