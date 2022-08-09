ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 12-13, White Balls: 2-17
(Red Balls: twelve, thirteen; White Balls: two, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lotto America
02-15-17-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $18,280,000
Lucky For Life
04-21-34-37-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(four, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Powerball
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
Comments / 0