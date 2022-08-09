ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9Wsk_0h9smkWI00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — From drag racing to donuts and now a deadly shooting – Birmingham Police said so-called exhibition driving led to a shooting that left one woman dead and four others hurt.

Prosecutors have charged Ronald White, 23, with the weekend murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19.

Winston was killed early Sunday morning in a parking lot on 2 nd Ave. N. After an investigation, police said several people were in that lot performing what’s called exhibition driving. They say two cars collided, then shots rang out. Two other women and two men were also hurt.

Now, the city is calling on state lawmakers to create tougher laws to end exhibition driving. Right now they say maximum penalty is a ticket for reckless driving.

Bessemer Dollar General distribution center temporarily closed due to possible rat infestation

“This is definitely not the conversation I want to be having, Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn oversees District 5. He calls this weekend’s violence both tragic and unfortunate.

“If we could use that video evidence for that purpose that would be fantastic,” O’Quinn said.

He said right now Birmingham Police cannot use video on social media to make an arrest.

“Allowing the video to be utilized as an enforcement tool I think that would be particularly effective because in many instances the people who are doing it are doing it because they want to be seen,” O’Quinn said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin sent us a statement Sunday saying exhibition driving is out of control and will not be tolerated.

Lili Trujillo Puckett lost her daughter in 2014 to the crime and is now a national advocate for safe and responsible mentoring diversion. She launched the nonprofit “ Street Racing Kills .”

“It could be maybe a fun night, or it could be maybe a night that you just don’t get out of alive,” Trujillo Puckett said. “When you find out as a parent or just as a family member how it happened, why it happened you are blown away because it is something that is 100 percent preventable, and it shouldn’t have happened.”

City leaders are calling state legislature to help give them the tools to create tougher fines to impound vehicles, have a license suspended if you are caught exhibition driving and rewards to people who provide video evidence to police.

Trujillo Puckett said she has seen this work across the country.

O’Quinn said he understands that the city asked for tougher legislation during the 2022 legislative session, but the chair of the Jefferson County Delegation would not allow it for discussion.

O’Quinn suggests temporary traffic calming measures to make streets “less attractive” to that type of activity like temporary speed cushions on Friday afternoon and picking them up Sunday night. It’s something he said city center residents would see positively as a step in the right direction. He said it is also important to have more police present which will come with being a more competitive employer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Search canceled after Birmingham man found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Cars
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Reckless Driving#Shooting#Birmingham Police
CBS 42

Two homicide investigations underway in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police department is investigating two homicides that occurred blocks apart from each other in Ensley Thursday night. BPD tweeted that a homicide investigation was in progress in the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley at 11:08 p.m. The department later tweeted that an additional homicide investigation was underway in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy