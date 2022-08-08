ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

KRON4 News

Mystery of Gilroy dog found in German village solved

GILROY (KRON) – If you’d roll 500 miles for love, would you roll 6,000 for your pooch? A dog with a tag reading “Gilroy CA” was found almost 6,000 miles away in “a small village in Germany,” according to a Facebook post Monday from the Gilroy Police Foundation. “We had recently received a messsge [sic] […]
GILROY, CA
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
LOS BANOS, CA
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.  One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.  Hernandez disappeared […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Co-workers worry over missing Salinas man last seen a week ago

SALINAS, Calif. — Owners of a popular south Salinas taco shop are now fearing the worst for one of their employees who went missing more than a week ago. “We’re just really concerned that maybe something has happened to him at this point because like I said it’s not normal for him to have just gone missing,” said Danielle Tacdol co-owner of Tico’s Tacos on South Main Street.
SALINAS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
sierranewsonline.com

The Madera Fair Takes You Back with Tons of Discounts

ALL kids 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by an adult, all day, every day of the 2022 MADERA FAIR!. MADERA – Remember the days of the local community fair, where folks competed to be recognized for the best homemade jelly or the biggest home-grown pumpkin? Where you could watch the 4H and FFA kids collect ribbons for the animals and projects they had been working on all year? Where you could shop all the vendor booths for items you can only find at the fair? Where there were always fun carnival rides and midway games to play, not to mention being able to treat yourself to all the corndogs and cotton candy you could eat? Well, the good news is, it is that time again!
MADERA, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles

At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
TURLOCK, CA
westsideconnect.com

Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced

“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
LIVINGSTON, CA
KMPH.com

Teen caught going well over the legal speed limit in Merced

A teenager was cited after they were recently caught driving well over the legal speed limit in Merced. According to Merced Police, an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima was pulled over on Wednesday after an officer caught them speeding 93 MPH on Olive Avenue near M Street.
MERCED, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Wanted Parolee Arrested During Bicycle Stop

At about 11:52 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Stanislaus Tint, 1251 North Golden State Boulevard, observed a bicyclist violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on him. The officer made contact with the bicyclist and identified him as Karl Zamora, 36, of Turlock.
TURLOCK, CA
KMJ

CHP Chase Ends On The 99 In Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP is at the scene of a crash that happened following a chase that started in Southwest Fresno and ended in Madera on Wednesday morning. The chase started on northbound Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP was able to successfully spike one of the tires of...
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Modesto Man Arrested for Burglary

Originally Published by: Sonora Police Department Facebook Page:. “A burglar caught on camera was located and arrested just hours later. 42-year-old Joshua Robert Swiderski of Modesto was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday morning, the Sonora...
MODESTO, CA

