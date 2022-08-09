ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Prep Roundup: Dalton places sixth at CVCA Invite

By Staff report
The Daily Record
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Monday, Aug. 8

CVCA Invitational

Dalton placed sixth among 17 teams in the CVCA Invite at Glenmoor Country Club. Jaden Schlabach led the way with a 78 while Brendan Lehman (82) and Todd Brahler (84) also played well.

Waynedale 359, Tuslaw 360, East Canton 390, McKinley 416

Waynedale narrowly edged out Tuslaw to place first in a quad match at The Elms. Trey Barkman led the way for the Golden Bears, carding an 84.

Tuslaw's Adam Sibila led all golfers, shooting a 76.

Indian Valley Invitational

West Holmes placed ninth at the Indian Valley Invite, led by Grady Toye's 86.

Friday, Aug. 5

BOYS GOLF

Griffiths Cup

Triway's Tyler Snyder put together a round to remember at Spring Hills, shooting a 72 to finish runner-up in a crowded field. The Titans finished sixth as a team.

Orrville's Noah Mulpas also had a big day, firing a 76 as the Red Riders finished seventh.

Pirate Invitational

Hiland placed fourth at the Pirate Invitational at Black Gold, led by Nathan Kline and Lucas Yoder each shooting in the 70s. Kline shot a 75 and Yoder went for a 77 as the Hawks shot 318 as a team.

West Holmes also played in the event, placing 12th, led by Trey Baker's 83. Carrollton won with a 297.

