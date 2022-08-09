ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
96.5 KVKI

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery

HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
KOLR10 News

Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly.  City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSBS

Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days

Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police want your help finding a woman suspected in car thefts. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Misty Kay Mahan. She’s charged with DWI in Greene County. Mahan also failed to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. She has a...
tncontentexchange.com

Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
TANEY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy