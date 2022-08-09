Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
KYTV
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches. When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.
KTTS
Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office
(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery
HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly. City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
KYTV
PICTURES: 2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Parade rolls through downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars returned to the streets of Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade. The paraded winded through downtown on the former Route 66. Crowds again lined the streets. Check out the sights from the parade. To report a correction or typo, please email...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days
Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police want your help finding a woman suspected in car thefts. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Misty Kay Mahan. She’s charged with DWI in Greene County. Mahan also failed to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. She has a...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft and attack of a couple at a red light in Springfield. Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft charge in the case. He does not face an assault charge in the case. Investigators say...
tncontentexchange.com
Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man
Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
Comments / 1