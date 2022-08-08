ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kyle Washington, UC Bearcats' grad manager in 2021, named Loyola Chicago video coordinator

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFN2w_0h9smLeF00

Former Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kyle Washington was named video coordinator for the Loyola University Chicago Ramblers' men's basketball team.

Washington spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate manager at UC.

"I’m really excited to get the opportunity to work with Kyle," Loyola head coach Drew Valentine said, per loyolaramblers.com . "He is an extremely dedicated and high energy young coach that we think can have a big impact on our program. Kyle was a high-level player that will be able to share his valuable experiences and he comes very highly regarded after playing and coaching under some of the best coaches in the country."

From @GoBearcatsMBB via Twitter:

Washington played in the NBA G League for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Windy City Bulls in 2018-19. He also appeared in two games for the Detroit Pistons during the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Washington averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in two seasons for the Bearcats after transferring from North Carolina State. As a senior, he helped lead UC to the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kyle Washington, UC Bearcats' grad manager in 2021, named Loyola Chicago video coordinator

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
College Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyola Chicago#Bearcats#Loyola University Chicago#Uc Bearcats#Washingtonk24#Cincinnati Men S Hoops#The Nba G League#The Sioux Falls Skyforce#The Windy City Bulls#The Detroit Pistons#Nba Summer League#Cincinnati Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy