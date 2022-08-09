Cheap things to do this week in San Francisco,California

We're all for saving dollars where we can - every little helps after all! With this in mind, we've hunted high and low to bring you some of the best activities in and near your area with deals of up to 50% off.Looking for the top San Francisco,California deals that Things To Do has to offer? Here's a rundown of some of the best deals in the city.

Harmony Music Institute

Harmony Music Institute

Get 2 private vocal lesson for the price of 1 at an innovative music school with specialized instructors.

Regular price: $200

Current price: $100 (50% off)

Location: 1930 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield

Harmony Music Institute

Harmony Music Institute

From the merchant: Receive 2 classes for the price of 1 in piano, drums, guitar, deejaying, beatmaking, production & vocal.

Regular price: $200

Current price: $100 (50% off)

Location: 1930 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield

The Magdalena Technique

The Magdalena Technique

From the merchant: Unique curriculum for Argentine Tango dancing. Good for Kizomba too!

Regular price: $20

Current price: $10 (48% off)

Location: 921 Marina Way South, Richmond

Skimelis dance academy

Skimelis dance academy

From the merchant: Skimelis Dance Academy is our passion and company we’ve build for social and competitive dancers.

Regular price: $100

Current price: $55 (45% off)

Location: 6032 Dougherty Road, Dublin

#MESOSEXY

#MESOSEXY

From the merchant: Lets celebrate love on the dance floor! It’s a Special Affair and everyone’s invited!

Regular price: $25

Current price: $14 (44% off)

Location: 580 14th St, Oakland

Zach Hash Productions And School of Music

Zach Hash Productions And School of Music

From the merchant: I do in home lessons and My specialty is piano and drums and I teach children, adults, all styles, ages, levels

Regular price: $60

Current price: $40 (33% off)

Location:

L.Frank Baum's "The Marvelous Land of Oz"

L.Frank Baum's

L.Frank Baum’s The Marvelous Land of Oz

Regular price: $20

Current price: $14 (31% off)

Location: Orinda, Orinda

Berkeley Guitar Lessons

Berkeley Guitar Lessons

Learn a variety of musical styles, including classical, rock, blues, fingerstyle acoustic & folk in a relaxed professional environment.

Regular price: $70

Current price: $53 (24% off)

Location:

San Francisco Choral Society - Verdi's Requiem at Davies Symphony Hall

San Francisco Choral Society - Verdi’s Requiem at Davies Symphony Hall

San Francisco Choral Society – Verdi’s Requiem at Davies Symphony Hall

Regular price: $42

Current price: $38 (11% off)

Location: Davies Symphony Hall , San Francisco

Golden Gate Bridge Bike Tour

Golden Gate Bridge Bike Tour

Golden Gate Bridge Bike Tour

