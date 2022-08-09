Read full article on original website
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama double murder trial
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley McCraney, 48, in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday, […]
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Second Degree Rape
On 8/8/2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim. On 8/10/2022, as a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40 years old of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape Second Degree. He currently has no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 10, 2022
Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
wtvy.com
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wdhn.com
2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
wdhn.com
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
wtvy.com
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
UPDATE (8/11/22, 7:53 a.m.) - The Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued by the Opp Police Department for Gary Richard Thien, 68, has been cancelled. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on...
wdhn.com
Missing Opp man safely located in area hospital
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — The Opp Police Department is searching for a missing man. Gary Richard Thien, 68, was first reported missing on Thursday Aug. 4. Police received reports that Thien was seen at Adam’s Bar on Hwy. 52 on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the afternoon and was last seen at his residence on Paulk Ave. late Saturday afternoon.
alabamanews.net
Active Shooter Training for Alabama Colleges
With school shootings and bomb threats on the rise, law enforcement are having to increase their drills to keep up with the new protocols. Law enforcement officials from 6 of Alabama’s community colleges conducted a regional active shooter training alongside community law enforcement agencies in Dothan and Enterprise.
Dana Hall McCain: The Wiregrass is waking up
This is an opinion column. Change and innovation are in the air in southeast Alabama. There’s a palpable energy in the Wiregrass these days that only exists when elected leaders, business interests, and philanthropists converge upon a shared vision and pursue it together. I moved to the region in...
wtvy.com
Power restored in Houston Co.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road. ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road. WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M. Crews are on...
wfxl.com
Decatur County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding early morning car break-ins
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in recent vehicle break-ins. According to the DCSO, this morning there were multiple instances of entering auto in the River Chase area and near Dollar subdivision in Bainbridge. Authorities say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
wtvy.com
More sewer work comes to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs. Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:. Montezuma Avenue. Tacoma Street. North Pontiac Avenue. Dakota Street. North Cherokee Street. The...
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
