For some of us, this week launches another school year. And every year, I am amazed at how fast time goes by. It’s kinda bittersweet, isn’t it? It’s exciting to think of the fresh start a new school year brings and the achievements and memories that will be made. And there is something to be said about routine and consistency. And still, it’s sad to say goodbye to summer break and all the fun it brought. The really good news is that fall is still a ways off, and there are still so many summer things happening in Lake County. There doesn’t have to be a dull moment unless you want there to be one! So an early shout-out to the class of 2023, we wish you the happiest of school years and a bright, bright future. In the meantime, I’m going to make the most of all the things happening in and around Lake County that keep things feeling summery. Have a great weekend Lake County!

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO