Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountybloom.com
Lake EDC Launches CA Micro-Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program
In collaboration with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, Lake County Economic Development Corporation (Lake EDC) has launched the Ca MicroBusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Funded by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, the grant program will provide financial relief to micro-businesses in Lake County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
lakecountybloom.com
Window on Lake County: Making Fire Risk Reduction a Priority
Evidence of long ago wildfires sweeping the Artic left behind a charcoal soil layer documenting events of three million years ago; give or take a few. Temperatures might have been 20F higher than today and thick forests spread further to the North. It looks like we’re in for a repeat, as this past year, Arctic fires burned in Greenland. This was not uncommon as 50,000 acres were burned in Alaska and 708,000 acres of forest blackened in Northern Russian forests. Of course, today we don’t have the mammoths, camels and giant sloths from that earlier period. But that’s another story.
Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites
NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings. Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said. On Aug. 3,...
Lake County News
County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Willits News
Mendocino County history: 1992 –’Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’
Following is a news article about a big step the City of Ukiah took in the summer of 1992 toward acquiring the property that today is Observatory Park at 432 Observatory Ave. ‘Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’. Ukiah is one step closer to establishing a long-sought-after historic...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
lakecountybloom.com
The Marvelous Molcajete: La Chilanguita
If you feel like enjoying more great restaurants in Lake County, Food and Drink page. It’s a balmy mid-summer evening. The sun is still high and the night young in Clearlake. The day’s warmth lingers, and the evening breeze is still a long way off. But, it’s no bother since La Chilanguita primarily offers indoor dining. Step inside and enter a charming family-owned restaurant where friendly faces greet everyone. Then, it’s choose-your-own-seat casual dining. The building, a once fast-food chain restaurant, is now transformed into a bright, cheery, relaxing environment.
lakecountybloom.com
What’s Up This Week – 8.12.22
For some of us, this week launches another school year. And every year, I am amazed at how fast time goes by. It’s kinda bittersweet, isn’t it? It’s exciting to think of the fresh start a new school year brings and the achievements and memories that will be made. And there is something to be said about routine and consistency. And still, it’s sad to say goodbye to summer break and all the fun it brought. The really good news is that fall is still a ways off, and there are still so many summer things happening in Lake County. There doesn’t have to be a dull moment unless you want there to be one! So an early shout-out to the class of 2023, we wish you the happiest of school years and a bright, bright future. In the meantime, I’m going to make the most of all the things happening in and around Lake County that keep things feeling summery. Have a great weekend Lake County!
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
lakecountybloom.com
Celebrating a Good Time at the Lake County Fair
The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 8.11.22
Mark Twain once said, “Life is short – break the rules. Forgive quickly – kiss slowly. Love truly – laugh uncontrollably. And never regret anything that makes you smile”. So, as we all go into our second week of August, these should be words to live by. We’ve got another busy week of live music here in the LC. Here’s the live music schedule for the week of 8/11 through 8/15…
SFGate
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
theava.com
There Aren’t Words…
On Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sally Arellano who said their two missing children had been left at Ukiah’s Motel 6 on North State in the care of Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah. At...
Evacuation orders expand for Humboldt County lightning fires; McKinney Fire holds steady
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
Comments / 1