Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021. The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's...
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
A Mother’s Grief: Women who lost sons to gun violence in Louisiana speak out
Shevelle Fontenette, LaRicha Roussell-Alfred and Gloria Brown share a pain and a void that's difficult for most to comprehend. All of their sons were murdered in New Orleans. Now, all they have left is the memories of who their children were.
Louisiana man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old relative
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That female was a relative of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the opportunity to seek parole or probation. […]
WDSU
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
WDSU
DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
WDSU
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 16-year-old
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a 16-year-old teenager who was last seen at her high school. According to reports, Brooklyn Landry, of Second Street in Lockport, attended school at Central Lafourche High School on Friday but did not return home after school.
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Raceland man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux.
WDSU
Suspect wanted in jewelry heist
CHALMETTE, La. — "This wasn’t his first time and this is not going to be his last time" On Aug. 4, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Duran said this man wearing a red hoodie robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint in Chalmette. Detectives say the man accused...
Neighbors grieve for two children that were stabbed in their home
NEW ORLEANS — Someone left a stuffed animal and balloons on the front steps of a house in the 3100 block of Law Street in New Orleans. The Florida area community is now learning the chilling details of what happened inside the home shortly after 11 on Sunday. The...
