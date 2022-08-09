ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old relative

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That female was a relative of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the opportunity to seek parole or probation. […]
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU

NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 16-year-old

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a 16-year-old teenager who was last seen at her high school. According to reports, Brooklyn Landry, of Second Street in Lockport, attended school at Central Lafourche High School on Friday but did not return home after school.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Suspect wanted in jewelry heist

CHALMETTE, La. — "This wasn’t his first time and this is not going to be his last time" On Aug. 4, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Duran said this man wearing a red hoodie robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint in Chalmette. Detectives say the man accused...
CHALMETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy