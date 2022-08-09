ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Republican Party to consider closed primaries at upcoming meeting

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IobHN_0h9skJoN00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama is one of 15 states with open primaries, meaning you don’t need to register as a Republican or Democrat to vote, but that could be changing.

The Alabama GOP will vote on a resolution Saturday on whether to recommend closed primaries to the legislature. This comes after a series of contested races stemming from the May primary, including one decided by a single vote.

Alabama donates $25,000 to Kentucky flood victims

GOP leaders have expressed concern that Democrats are interfering in the election process by voting in Republican primaries, and say a closed primary could prevent that.

Secretary of State John Merrill says such a system, however, could reduce voter participation. Last primary saw a 23% turnout.

“Now if you register as a Republican or if you register as a Democrat, your party ballot will show up on your information whenever you check in, and that may deter some people from participating because they’ll know that they’ve been identified as Republicans or identified as Democrats and some people are uncomfortable with that,” Merrill said.

Merrill says parties can establish their own rules but the legislature decides on election administration.

Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says he doesn’t expect lawmakers to make changes.

“The legislature’s the one that’s got to do that, and they’re accountable to the taxpayers and the state dollars rather than some right-wing political person, so they’re not going to do it,” Flowers said.

Flowers says requiring voters to pick a party could exclude some from important local races.

“Let’s say in Jefferson County most of the local officials are Democrats. Well if you exclude anybody who’s voting in a Republican primary from voting in a Democratic primary, you’re excluding half the population — they can’t vote,” Flowers said.

Flowers says if the party passes the resolution it would still need to be brought as a bill, passed by the legislature and eventually approved by the U.S. Justice Department in order to take effect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting. The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years. “I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Election transparency group publishes Alabama’s voting rolls free online

A searchable copy of the voting rolls for the state of Alabama, which includes the registered addresses of over three and a half million Alabama voters, is now available to the public after a conservative non-profit, headed by a former Trump campaign official and funded by a billionaire political donor, published the rolls as a part of an ongoing process to create “a transparent election system for all Americans,” according to a statement released by the group on Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama Democratic Party reaffirms support for removal of state grocery tax

The Alabama Democratic Party is renewing calls for a repeal of the state’s grocery tax. In a statement released on Wednesday, the party said the “regressive” 4 percent state grocery tax increases food insecurity for Alabama families and causes “a significant financial impact on all Alabama families” in both rural and urban areas.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.

This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Ivey’s office addresses concerns over the Alabama governor’s health

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Rumors about the health of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey have been circulating on social media, with posts claiming she is ill. The rumors have suggested that Ivey’s cancer has returned. In September 2019, Ivey was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. She underwent radiation treatment for a small malignancy on her lung and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Republican Party#Republican Primaries#Republicans#Open Primaries#Election State#Gop#Democrats#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama

‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy