williamsonherald.com
Franklin Citizens’ Fire Academy to return after 2-year hiatus Sept. 1
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month. Established in 2007, the eight-week course allows participants to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter. During the program, which will begin Sept. 1, participants will complete...
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County Schools honors Willie Dickerson for 50 years of service
Williamson County Schools hosted a ceremony Thursday at Franklin High School celebrating Executive Director of Secondary Schools Willie Dickerson’s 50 years of service to the district. School superintendents, administrators, teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, former students, childhood friends and family spoke during the event. “My mother did not sit down...
williamsonherald.com
Fair board plants tree in remembrance of Malinda Drew Nicholson
Nineteen years ago, members of the newly formed Williamson County Fair Board took a chance and invited James Drew Exposition to provide the rides and other Midway entertainment for the rebirth of the county fair. Now, celebrating the 18th Williamson County Fair — themed this year as “An All-American Fair”...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning
The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
williamsonherald.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter donates to New Hope Academy
Members of the Alpha Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently made a $1,000 donation to the New Hope Academy scholarship fund. The organization met with Dr. Tonja Williamson, the head of school at the Franklin academy, to present the donation. It was one of many...
williamsonherald.com
Women of Williamson donates to 7 local charities
Seven local charities that support and impact the lives of women in the area recently received donations from Women of Williamson (WOW). The organization’s mission is to empower women and children with opportunity and hope for a brighter future. It gave each of the charities that participated in last year’s Lunch That Matters fundraiser an additional $3,000 from funds the club raised.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin board passes resolution supporting Jimmy Gentry statue with amendment
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday supporting a statue, bench and plaque honoring the late 96-year-old World War II veteran, coach, teacher, farmer, storyteller, artist, father and grandfather James “Jimmy” Gentry. However, the board also passed an amendment requesting the plaque’s wording...
williamsonherald.com
Smart Women workshop tackles financial conflicts
Judy Long may be the president and COO of First Citizens National Bank, but she is a country girl at heart. She grew up on a West Tennessee farm and has always liked to watch things grow. Now, instead of planting seeds in the ground, she is giving women the tools to grow their confidence.
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Both higher and lower education
It’s not unusual to run across unusual people and unusual happenings around schools and colleges. Maybe someone should do some research and write a dissertation on the topic. I could give them a number of examples. When I was growing up, we didn’t have many juvenile delinquents — no...
williamsonherald.com
United Community Bank names new state president
United Community Bank has named veteran banker and Williamson County resident John Wilson as its Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year. He was one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.
williamsonherald.com
Local author releases new book, ‘Summer at Seaspray Cottage’
Local author Angela Britnell released a new book, “Summer at Seaspray Cottage,” on July 13. The book is based in Cornwell, England, where Britnell grew up drinking tea and eating Cornish pasties. She often returns to visit her homeland but enjoys her life in Williamson County. Britnell moved...
williamsonherald.com
Fair opens with big crowds, tons of fun
The 18th annual Williamson County Fair opened with the traditional ribbon cutting Friday and a few moments to recognized the sponsors, supporters and hundreds of volunteers who make the fair possible. The Planters Mr. Peanut stopped by to join Tempo, the Nashville Soccer Club’s coyote mascot, and Chick-fil-A cow at...
williamsonherald.com
‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’ primed for return Monday
Mondays became a welcome day last school year. The dreaded beginning of the week for many meant another celebrated platform to highlight local student-athletes on my end. The “WillCo Sports Power Hour” debuted last fall as a partnership between the Williamson Herald, WAKM Radio and Gateway Tire, and it quickly transformed into a popular weekly Williamson County sports show focused on the local kids.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville rallies late to earn repeat trip to Little League World Series
William Satinoff knew he had to find a way to get on base during his final at-bat in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday. The Nolensville 12-year-old smacked a single down the left-field line and scored the tying run two batters later in the Southeast Region Championship in Warner Robbins, Georgia during a contest aired on ESPN.
williamsonherald.com
Cast, dates announced for Studio Tenn's 'Aida: In Concert'
The Franklin-based Studio Tenn Theatre Company and Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) have announced the cast and dates for the upcoming production of Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida: In Concert.”. With a rich score of Elton John’s music driving the enduring story of love, war and betrayal,...
