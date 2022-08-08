Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC Ogallala Campus to celebrate 10-year anniversary
The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a Keith County Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 19. The event, which is open to the public, will serve as a thank you to area residents, whose continued support has made the college’s existence in Ogallala a success, according to a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
NPPS teachers, staff celebrate return to school
Featured speaker W. Lee Warren, neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health, challenged the teachers and staff at North Platte Public Schools to remember how important their role is in students’ lives. The “Get Your Teach On” event Tuesday morning celebrated the return of school. “I didn’t get to...
North Platte Telegraph
Music on the Bricks includes NP Canteen District’s formal debut
This weekend’s sixth Music on the Bricks festival includes a North Platte milestone: historic downtown’s official naming as the Canteen District. An 8 p.m. city proclamation and ribbon-cutting Saturday will mark the symbolic completion of the six-square-block area’s 4½-year-long renovation, North Platte Downtown Association board member Shae Caldwell said.
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC dual credit classes lead to research assistant position for local youth
If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He’s one step closer to that goal after landing a research assistant position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — an honor he attributes to the connections he made and dual credit classes he took through Mid-Plains Community College.
North Platte Telegraph
Work starts on I-80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg
Work started today on Interstate 80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Watts Electric Co., of Waverly is the prime contractor. Work includes installing overhead electronic message signs. Anticipated completion is fall 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to...
North Platte Telegraph
CRA meeting Thursday suggests beef-plant groundbreaking near
A Monday announcement of plans to finalize a retired North Platte sewer lagoon’s sale signaled the nearing of groundbreaking on the long-awaited Sustainable Beef LLC plant. The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet in City Hall at 9 a.m. Thursday, with adoption of a resolution executing the $142,500 sale to beef-plant organizers listed as the last order of business.
North Platte Telegraph
New property tax hearing means longer local ‘budget season’
North Platte’s imminent local government “budget season” will last longer starting this year to fit in a new public hearing — if it should be needed. A state law passed in 2021 and modified this year mandates a joint hearing on property tax requests in late September by any or all of each county’s biggest tax consumers: cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Why councilman opposes Rec Center plan
Councilman: Why Rec Center plan is ‘imprudent’. The law that requires the City Council vote for items to be put on the ballot must be a supermajority to keep an imprudent plan off the ballot. Elections are expensive. As a councilman my job is to consider all factors and...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Let the people decide on Rec Center tax
It has been said over and over in this town (this town I love so much) that we are dying. What are we doing to grow? What are we doing to retain young talent? Why do you even bother going to meetings? Why do you bother trying to change the mindset? North Platte won’t grow. (Sigh.) Enough.
Sand Hills Express
Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season
LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 10
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 41 min ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado man found guilty of 2019 killing of Imperial woman
A Chase County District Court jury has found a Colorado man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of an Imperial woman. 26-year old Kevin German of Colorado Springs was also found guilty of kidnapping and 1st-degree false imprisonment after a week-long trial in Imperial. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced November 18.
North Platte Telegraph
Judge sentences Harlie Saathoff to 15 to 18 years for stabbing death
A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020. As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.
foxnebraska.com
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
