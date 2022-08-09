ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

WFAA

TCU, SMU men's basketball to play for 1st time in 4 seasons

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs will face each other in men's basketball for the first time in four seasons later this year. The two DFW-area universities have met 193 times in men's basketball, but had not competed since 2018. SMU is TCU's most common opponent in school history, according to TCU Athletics. SMU leads the series 106-85, but TCU has won the last two outings.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

ProRodeo Hall of Famer, Neal Gay, dies at 96

TERRELL, Texas — ProRodeo Hall of Famer Neal Gay died on Aug. 11 at his ranch in Terrell, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was 96 years old. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo issued a statement on its Facebook page about Gay's passing, which...
TERRELL, TX
WFAA

DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

'My pirates don't dribble, dribble, they score' | Dallas elementary school principal drops back-to-school rap for his students

DALLAS — With "back to school" in full swing, a southern Dallas elementary school principal is exercising his vocal chords to get his students ready for the year. In honor of the first day of school, Principal Tito Salas of John Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff put together a rap video titled "Dream in Gold," set to the popular tune on TikTok "Jiggle Jiggle."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas ISD to consider making Nov. 8 election day a student holiday

DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District board is considering making Election Day -- Nov. 8, 2022 -- a student holiday and a virtual workday for teachers. According to a district agenda item, the change is under consideration "due to safety concerns of campuses being used as polling sites and individuals having open access to more than half of district campuses."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
WFAA

New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School

DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth ISD outlines security updates for new school year

FORT WORTH, Texas — Safety and security. It's two things that have been on the minds of parents, students, teachers and more as summer break comes to an end. Within the nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school districts throughout North Texas have been working to improve security measures to ease any anxiety heading into the new school year.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Little Wishes – The Mitchell family

For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Plano woman fighting HOV lane ticket gives birth to 'second passenger'

PLANO, Texas — The pregnant Plano woman fighting a ticket for driving in the HOV lane has given birth to her “second passenger” over the weekend. Brandy Bottone made the announcement via her Instagram page on Sunday, Aug. 7. “My second passenger has arrived!” Bottone wrote. “We are so in love and will be spending all out time loving on baby girl.”
PLANO, TX
