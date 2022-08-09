Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
TCU, SMU men's basketball to play for 1st time in 4 seasons
FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs will face each other in men's basketball for the first time in four seasons later this year. The two DFW-area universities have met 193 times in men's basketball, but had not competed since 2018. SMU is TCU's most common opponent in school history, according to TCU Athletics. SMU leads the series 106-85, but TCU has won the last two outings.
ProRodeo Hall of Famer, Neal Gay, dies at 96
TERRELL, Texas — ProRodeo Hall of Famer Neal Gay died on Aug. 11 at his ranch in Terrell, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was 96 years old. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo issued a statement on its Facebook page about Gay's passing, which...
DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
'My pirates don't dribble, dribble, they score' | Dallas elementary school principal drops back-to-school rap for his students
DALLAS — With "back to school" in full swing, a southern Dallas elementary school principal is exercising his vocal chords to get his students ready for the year. In honor of the first day of school, Principal Tito Salas of John Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff put together a rap video titled "Dream in Gold," set to the popular tune on TikTok "Jiggle Jiggle."
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
Dallas ISD initiative adds more Black and Latino male teachers in classrooms
DALLAS — The first day of school is approaching for Dallas Independent School District. Teachers and staff on campuses across DISD are working hard to prepare classrooms for students. ”I love being in the classroom,” said Jerimy Mask, a teacher at Marsalis S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The Richmond, Virginia native...
Early onset Parkinson's diagnosis not keeping Celina triathlete from chasing his dreams
CELINA, Texas — The wall full of medals and the shelf of photo finishes at Jamie Bryson's home in Celina might lead you to believe that the tremors that sometimes take over the left side of his body simply couldn't be possible. "You can see my hand shaking a...
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Dallas ISD to consider making Nov. 8 election day a student holiday
DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District board is considering making Election Day -- Nov. 8, 2022 -- a student holiday and a virtual workday for teachers. According to a district agenda item, the change is under consideration "due to safety concerns of campuses being used as polling sites and individuals having open access to more than half of district campuses."
Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott weigh in on education, school safety on trips to North Texas
DECATUR, Texas — The packed room of roughly 300 people where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke on Thursday wasn’t in Houston, Austin or Dallas. It was in Decatur, the seat of Wise County, where former President Donald Trump won nearly 85% of the vote in 2020.
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
‘All I want is someone to care for me’ | Wednesday’s Child 16-year-old wishes for a shot at a loving family
DALLAS — There are some incredible moments in life we never forget. For 16-year-old Roderick, one of those moments happened last week. The Dallas Mavericks invited WFAA to tape his Wednesday's Child segment with them. It was definitely a moment in time. WFAA hopes it leads Roderick to his forever home.
New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School
DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
2 new performing arts facilities are coming to Frisco -- one for students and one for the community
The effort to bring a performing arts center to Frisco has been more than a decade in the making. Now, the city will be getting two such spaces.
Fort Worth ISD outlines security updates for new school year
FORT WORTH, Texas — Safety and security. It's two things that have been on the minds of parents, students, teachers and more as summer break comes to an end. Within the nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school districts throughout North Texas have been working to improve security measures to ease any anxiety heading into the new school year.
Arlington ISD 'security tracker' intends to offer online peace of mind in a post-Uvalde school year
ARLINGTON, Texas — In the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting, schools across Texas have held active shooter drills, checked and re-checked security systems and protocols. And, in Arlington, an extra layer of potential peace of mind is ready for the next school year, too. "So, this is...
Little Wishes – The Mitchell family
For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
Plano woman fighting HOV lane ticket gives birth to 'second passenger'
PLANO, Texas — The pregnant Plano woman fighting a ticket for driving in the HOV lane has given birth to her “second passenger” over the weekend. Brandy Bottone made the announcement via her Instagram page on Sunday, Aug. 7. “My second passenger has arrived!” Bottone wrote. “We are so in love and will be spending all out time loving on baby girl.”
RJ Construction files for bankruptcy amid legal fight with Arlington ISD, customers claim they're out thousands of dollars
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week as its owner continued to fight Arlington ISD over payment for helping repair Sam Houston High School, which was damaged when the campus' pipes burst during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Dozens of customers...
