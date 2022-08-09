FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs will face each other in men's basketball for the first time in four seasons later this year. The two DFW-area universities have met 193 times in men's basketball, but had not competed since 2018. SMU is TCU's most common opponent in school history, according to TCU Athletics. SMU leads the series 106-85, but TCU has won the last two outings.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO