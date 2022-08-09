ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

38 gravestones knocked over during cemetery vandalism

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Police are looking for more information regarding a vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans that left 38 gravestones knocked down. Frank Cioffi, the president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, said the vandalism occurred during the evening of Aug. 10. He said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Government Technology

New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds

(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
POLITICS
#Active Shooter#Vermont State Police#Republican#House
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
sevendaysvt

Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mynbc5.com

House fire destroys home in St. Regis Falls

SAINT REGIS FALLS, N.Y. — A house fire in St. Regis Falls left one family homeless after the structure burned to the ground. St. Regis Falls Fire Chief Wilbur Bailey said the department received a call about a structure fire at a two-story home on Spring Street this morning around 5:22 a.m.
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
A.W. Naves

New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead

Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
TRAFFIC
VTDigger

Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994

GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
IOWA STATE
WCVB

Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells

As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable drinking water. >> How...
ECONOMY

