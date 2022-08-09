Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
38 gravestones knocked over during cemetery vandalism
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Police are looking for more information regarding a vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans that left 38 gravestones knocked down. Frank Cioffi, the president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, said the vandalism occurred during the evening of Aug. 10. He said...
Police to search 3 NH communities as investigation into murders of mother, 2 young sons continues
CONCORD, N.H. — Law enforcement officials will be conducting searches in three New Hampshire communities on Wednesday as an investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young sons continues. Investigators are expected to scour the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord,...
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
mynbc5.com
School nurses are at the 'front line' of protecting students from COVID-19
The last several years in school have looked very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall, schools are planning to get back to normal. “The bulk of the responsibility will be on the shoulders of our school nurses,” said Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont National Education Association.
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
Government Technology
New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds
(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire attorney general's office to update claims process in Youth Development Center settlement case
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office will make changes to the claims process for people alleging abuse at a New Hampshire youth detention facility, officials said. The state created a $100 million settlement fund for victims of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known...
NH school bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old boy and his family
GREENLAND, N.H. — A Maine man working as a school bus driver in New Hampshire is facing charges after investigators said he stalked and threatened a young boy and his family. Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Michael Chick was arrested on federal charges of interstate stalking.
WNYT
New Hampshire woman arrested in Schoharie County on burglary charges
State police have arrested a woman originally from New Hampshire on burglary charges. Police say 76-year-old Donna Bachorek was driving a stolen car. State police found the stolen car with Bachorek behind the wheel at a convenience store in Richmondville. Police say the car was stolen from Michigan. Bachorek was...
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
WCAX
Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
mynbc5.com
House fire destroys home in St. Regis Falls
SAINT REGIS FALLS, N.Y. — A house fire in St. Regis Falls left one family homeless after the structure burned to the ground. St. Regis Falls Fire Chief Wilbur Bailey said the department received a call about a structure fire at a two-story home on Spring Street this morning around 5:22 a.m.
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead
Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
mynbc5.com
This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994
GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
WCVB
Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells
As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable drinking water. >> How...
