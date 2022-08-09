ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash

2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
WTNH

State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
NBC Connecticut

5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford

Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
DoingItLocal

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

2022-08-10@10:39pm–#Stratford CT– #cttraffic– Tonight’s vehicle fire is on I-95 southbound near exit 32. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WTNH

Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
theharlemvalleynews.net

East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident

East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Register Citizen

Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
connect-bridgeport.com

Dog Found on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport

This male dog was found Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport. He knows basic commands and is very friendly. He’s not wearing a collar. He is currently safe in a fenced-in yard. Please call 304-709-8875 to claim the dog or if you have information about who he may belong to.
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...

