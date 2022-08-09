Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash
2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash Involving Motorcycle
2022-08-11@6:48pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car and motorcycle collide in the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue. There were no updates.
Police ask public for information about car crash in Bridgeport
Officers say they received a call of a man hitting several parked cars and being ejected from his vehicle. They say he landed underneath a parked car.
Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection. It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police. A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
NBC Connecticut
5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford
Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
DoingItLocal
Tonight’s Vehicle Fire
2022-08-10@10:39pm–#Stratford CT– #cttraffic– Tonight’s vehicle fire is on I-95 southbound near exit 32. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Police arrest 2 men in connection with deadly Connecticut double shooting
The July 10 shooting was caught on surveillance camera as dozens of people riding motorcycles and ATVs gathered at a gas station.
Register Citizen
Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
connect-bridgeport.com
Dog Found on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport
This male dog was found Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport. He knows basic commands and is very friendly. He’s not wearing a collar. He is currently safe in a fenced-in yard. Please call 304-709-8875 to claim the dog or if you have information about who he may belong to.
Two charged in Bridgeport drive-by shooting
Two charged in Bridgeport drive-by shooting that killed two men one month ago, on July 10th on Fairfield Avenue when a large group of motorcyclists was fired on
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire
Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
