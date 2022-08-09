ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma

Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994

GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
IOWA STATE
KOCO

Back-to-School Forecast: Hot and sunny as students return to class

Many districts in Oklahoma head back to school Thursday. As parents and guardians prepare to send their children back to school, KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder looks at what you can expect. Open the video player above to see your back-to-school forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022

The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

