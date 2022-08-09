Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma
Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
KOCO
9-year-old girl sets off on mission to get Oklahoma a state horse
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 9-year-old girl set off on a mission to get Oklahoma a state horse. A typical 9-year-old is in fourth grade, may be involved in a sport or activity and loves chatting and playing with friends. KOCO 5 met one young girl who isn’t typical at all.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
KOCO
Teacher shortage poses big challenge as Oklahoma students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of students in some of the Oklahoma City metro's largest districts are back in class Thursday. One of the challenges is a massive teacher shortage. To help fill the void, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a record number of emergency teacher certifications last month – nearly 1,500.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts put heavy emphasis on safety as students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students are officially heading back to class in the Oklahoma City metro. Most districts are heavily focused on student safety. KOCO 5 spoke with district leaders from across the Oklahoma City metro about what they're doing to keep students safe. Open the video player above to...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,140,485. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,338. The Oklahoma State Department...
KOCO
This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994
GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
KOCO
Oklahoma volunteers head to Kentucky to help those impacted by flooding
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are heading to Kentucky to help those impacted by severe flooding. Deadly flooding and severe weather swept through the area. "So, we've got about 430 trained red cross disaster workers on the ground in eastern Kentucky right now," said Matt Trotter, American Red Cross.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOCO
Students, parents have first-day jitters as Oklahoma students go back to school
MOORE, Okla. — Parents waking up in the morning are used to early days, but children who have been off for summer sometimes need a little push to get going as the new school year starts. Some parents and children told KOCO 5 that they're excited to go back...
KOCO
Back-to-School Forecast: Hot and sunny as students return to class
Many districts in Oklahoma head back to school Thursday. As parents and guardians prepare to send their children back to school, KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder looks at what you can expect. Open the video player above to see your back-to-school forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022
The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
Comments / 0