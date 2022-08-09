Read full article on original website
Free expungement event happening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
Cat Haven on the prowl to clear shelters this month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — BRPROUD is still on the prowl for the perfect families for our fur friends. One local center is working to clear the shelters this month. “My favorite job of all is just seeing those kitties go to their forever homes,” said Cat Haven Executive Director Holly Carey.
Animal shelter at critical capacity, now euthanizing to help 'desperate situation'
BATON ROUGE - A shelter just off LSU's campus is at such critical capacity, it has made the "extremely difficult decision" to start euthanizing for space. WBRZ has previously reported on the dire situation Companion Animal Alliance—and other shelters across the Baton Rouge area—where volunteers have seen a wave of pets being surrendered in wake of the pandemic.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
Furry Friends Friday: Monica & Phoebe (8/12/2022)
You can adopt this gorgeous dog from Must Love Dogs Rescue in Zachary. Phoebe & Monica are approximately 12 week old puppies. They are very sweet and love strangers. They would go great in any home or with any family. The adoption fees are $160 per pet. Must Luv Dogs...
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
Daughter of fallen Louisiana police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the Baton Rouge City Police walked Peyton […]
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Bluebonnet Dental Care to host free dentistry day on Sep. 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Bluebonnet Dental Care on Saturday, Sep. 10. The free service is apart of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the...
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears. Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana. Local and National...
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Local competitors shine in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as fundraiser returns
Eight prominent Iberville Parish residents hold a particular occupational title by day, but they exhibited another talent Saturday night. They were among the performers who competed in the 2022 Iberville Chamber Foundation “Dancing with the Stars” in front of a capacity crowd at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center.
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
Cou-yon’s owners bringing new restaurant to Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2009, a restaurant came to Port Allen and proceeded to make itself a staple in the community. Cou-yon’s landed at N Alexander Ave. on July 20 of that year and since then has served up barbeque, seafood and more. Cou-yon’s owners and...
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
