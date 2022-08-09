ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
Cat Haven on the prowl to clear shelters this month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — BRPROUD is still on the prowl for the perfect families for our fur friends. One local center is working to clear the shelters this month. “My favorite job of all is just seeing those kitties go to their forever homes,” said Cat Haven Executive Director Holly Carey.
Animal shelter at critical capacity, now euthanizing to help 'desperate situation'

BATON ROUGE - A shelter just off LSU's campus is at such critical capacity, it has made the "extremely difficult decision" to start euthanizing for space. WBRZ has previously reported on the dire situation Companion Animal Alliance—and other shelters across the Baton Rouge area—where volunteers have seen a wave of pets being surrendered in wake of the pandemic.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
Furry Friends Friday: Monica & Phoebe (8/12/2022)

You can adopt this gorgeous dog from Must Love Dogs Rescue in Zachary. Phoebe & Monica are approximately 12 week old puppies. They are very sweet and love strangers. They would go great in any home or with any family. The adoption fees are $160 per pet. Must Luv Dogs...
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Bluebonnet Dental Care to host free dentistry day on Sep. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Bluebonnet Dental Care on Saturday, Sep. 10. The free service is apart of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
