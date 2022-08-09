Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis to host 2024 NIT basketball championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball fans can catch the National Invitation Tournament close to home soon. The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will host the event in 2024. The NCAA announced Friday that Las Vegas and Indianapolis were selected to host the NIT semifinals and championship after a nationwide bid process. The 2024 event is being hosted by Butler University, with games played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and 4.
cbs4indy.com
Hagerstown Little League headed for World Series
The team beat Kentucky 4-3 on Thursday to advance to the Little League World Series. A closer look at school background checks after two …. Butler University launches program to prepare new …. Witness describes what led up to Richmond officer …. Attempted murder charges are filed against man accused...
cbs4indy.com
Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation
INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday.
cbs4indy.com
IU, Purdue split IUPUI into separate academic organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — After 52 years, IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institute into separate academic organizations. On Friday, Indiana University and Purdue University announced that they are taking a new look at how the Indianapolis campus is operated. The new vision, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, will transform the joint venture between the two universities into separate academic organizations.
cbs4indy.com
Beech Grove basketball coach suspended, charged with dealing and possession of cocaine
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove High School’s head basketball coach has been suspended following his arrest for dealing and possession of cocaine, just months after winning the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. Mike Renfro, 45, was booked into the Henry County Jail early Monday morning after...
cbs4indy.com
Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building tonight for a vigil honoring injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton remains in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator. Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said on Thursday that Burton successfully underwent surgery but “has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life.”
cbs4indy.com
Seasonal stretch, comfortable air to end the week
INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!. 48-hr rainfall totals. Over the last two days, some...
cbs4indy.com
Butler University launches program to prepare new educators
A snapshot of teaching jobs in the state show nearly 2,000 vacancies per the Indiana Department of Education's educator supply and demand job bank. https://cbs4indy.com/news/butler-university-launches-program-to-prepare-new-educators/
cbs4indy.com
Richmond officer shot is RPD's first female K9 officer
Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Richmond officer shot is RPD’s first female K9 officer. Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer …. A closer look at school background checks after two …. Butler University...
cbs4indy.com
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
TIPTON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning. The Tipton Police Department said the workplace death happened at High-Performance Alloys. Around 8 a.m., there was a machine malfunction. That malfunction would result in the death of a 38-year-old man from Howard County.
cbs4indy.com
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense. The shootings happened at 16th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.
cbs4indy.com
A break from the heat and humidity
Ahead of the cold front, Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer for Indianapolis. Behind the front drier air has moved into the state. Another cold front will move across the state Thursday and a few showers will develop ahead of the front in the afternoon. Behind the second cold front sunny skies will return for Friday and temperatures and humidity will fall. After 20 days with high temperatures in the 90s our weather will be more cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunny skies with lower humidity through the weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday.
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
cbs4indy.com
Suspect aimed at Richmond officers’ heads in shooting, court docs say; Bail set at $1M
RICHMOND, Ind. — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man accused in the shooting of a Richmond police officer, and officials say video of the incident reportedly captured him aiming at the heads of officers. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton in...
cbs4indy.com
‘Not going anywhere’: Community rallies for Richmond officer shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — As Richmond Police Department officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life, stories of the love and support she’s shown her community continue to emerge. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot Wednesday evening around 6:30 while out on a...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute. The Lawrence Police Department said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jacob Gibson and his ex-girlfriend. In the dispute, police said Gibson thought his ex-girlfriend owed him money.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee.
cbs4indy.com
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the...
cbs4indy.com
Richmond police officer ‘fighting for her life’ after being shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop, authorities said. The suspect who shot her was arrested. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police confirmed 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was shot. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
