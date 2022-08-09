Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

Traffic light down at SR 161 and Shamrock Boulevard in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning.

According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal.

The city said drivers should avoid the area if at all possible, and drivers along SR 161 should be prepared to stop at the intersection until further notice.

Westbound drivers can access Shamrock Boulevard from SR 161, but there is no access to Shamrock Boulevard south from SR 161.

A temporary stop sign will be set up for Tuesday’s morning traffic.

