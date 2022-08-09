ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdADg_0h9sj7Gh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cKPw_0h9sj7Gh00
Traffic light down at SR 161 and Shamrock Boulevard in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning.

According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal.

The city said drivers should avoid the area if at all possible, and drivers along SR 161 should be prepared to stop at the intersection until further notice.

Westbound drivers can access Shamrock Boulevard from SR 161, but there is no access to Shamrock Boulevard south from SR 161.

A temporary stop sign will be set up for Tuesday’s morning traffic.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

