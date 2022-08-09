ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say

Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.

