WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it...
WAFF
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
WAFF
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
Morgan County authorities investigate home in connection to missing woman
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Division searched a home in connection to a missing woman, Taylor Renae Haynes.
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
WAAY-TV
No foul play suspected in case of body found near Governors Drive in Huntsville
UPDATE: Huntsville Police said there is no sign of foul play at this time. A body has been found Friday near the intersection of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the person appeared to have died of "unnatural" causes. WAAY...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Emergency Rental Assistance not available for some in Madison County
Emergency rental assistance has kept many Alabamians from facing eviction, but as we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, fewer resources are available to help renters out.
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members not immediately read Miranda rights, lawyers say
Lawyers for an Alabama teen accused of killing five family members in 2019 are arguing in court documents that any statement he made before he was given his Miranda rights should be suppressed. At the same time, prosecutors are saying Mason Sisk was not under arrest at that point, and...
WAFF
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Updated: 1 hour ago. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and...
Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say
Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
WAFF
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
