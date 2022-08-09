Now that the defamation lawsuit has concluded for Johnny Depp, Dior has reportedly signed the actor back for a multiyear contract. While Dior never dropped Depp, it did limit its presence and connection with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during the height of the abuse allegations. This new contract renewal makes it loud a clear that Depp is proudly the face of the Sauvage fragrance, posting “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage” on a partnership post with the actor. Said to be a seven-figure contract, the first of the new series of campaigns will see Depp and his work in music.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO