ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Mother And Son#Violent Crime
WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old Catonsville woman arrested for allegedly firing BB gun at Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters, hitting one in the face, earlier this week, Maryland State Police said.Troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals arrested Alysha Williams at her residence Wednesday about 10 a.m., authorities said Thursday.Williams was wanted by Baltimore police in connection with the Aug. 8 incident. While responding to a call in the Westport neighborhood, one firefighter was struck in the face."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," Assistant Chief Roman Clark said at the time.Another firefighter's arm was hit by a fleeing car. Police now say the vehicle was allegedly driven by Williams.She is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy