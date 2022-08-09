ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama GOP to consider closed primaries at upcoming meeting

By Maddie Biertempfel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2XBg_0h9sgEpG00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama is one of 15 states with open primaries, meaning you don’t need to register as a Republican or Democrat to vote, but that could be changing.

The Alabama GOP will vote on a resolution Saturday on whether to recommend closed primaries to the legislature. This comes after a series of contested races stemming from the May primary, including one decided by a single vote.

GOP leaders have expressed concern that Democrats are interfering in the election process by voting in Republican primaries, and say a closed primary could prevent that.

Secretary of State John Merrill says such a system, however, could reduce voter participation. Last primary saw a 23% turnout.

Man killed during attempted robbery at Georgia Walmart

“Now if you register as a Republican or if you register as a Democrat, your party ballot will show up on your information whenever you check in, and that may deter some people from participating because they’ll know that they’ve been identified as Republicans or identified as Democrats and some people are uncomfortable with that,” Merrill said.

Merrill says parties can establish their own rules but the legislature decides on election administration.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says he doesn’t expect lawmakers to make changes.

“The legislature’s the one that’s got to do that, and they’re accountable to the taxpayers and the state dollars rather than some right-wing political person, so they’re not going to do it,” Flowers said.

Flowers says requiring voters to pick a party could exclude some from important local races.

“Let’s say in Jefferson County most of the local officials are Democrats. Well if you exclude anybody who’s voting in a Republican primary from voting in a Democratic primary, you’re excluding half the population — they can’t vote,” Flowers said.

Department of Defense providing free vision, dental, medical care being provided at Columbus Civic Center

Flowers says if the party passes the resolution it would still need to be brought as a bill, passed by the legislature and eventually approved by the U.S. Justice Department in order to take effect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Ivey’s office addresses concerns over the Alabama governor’s health

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Rumors about the health of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey have been circulating on social media, with posts claiming she is ill. The rumors have suggested that Ivey’s cancer has returned. In September 2019, Ivey was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. She underwent radiation treatment for a small malignancy on her lung and […]
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

Alabama lawmakers, lawyers react to FBI raid of Mar-a-lago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The news Monday of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home has sparked reactions from Alabama lawmakers and legal experts. Several Alabama lawmakers have condemned the raid on social media. “I’m really confused why anyone would do that to any president. I don’t care whom the president is. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

South Carolina Supreme Court: Carolina Ale House can’t say COVID-19 caused ‘physical loss or damage’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina restaurant franchise can’t say that COVID-19 caused physical damage to its businesses, according to an answer Wednesday from the South Carolina Supreme Court. More News from WRBL The decision stems from five questions posed to the state court regarding language in the insurance policy for Sullivan Management, LLC, which […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Legislature#Open Primaries#Election State#Republicans#Gop#Democrats#Georgia Walmart
WRBL News 3

Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates, including Fort Benning, would cost $21M

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers, among them Fort Benning, would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on recommending […]
FORT HOOD, TX
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd says Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Floyd says Abrams tests daily for COVID-19 and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WRBL News 3

Alligator hunting season starts in parts of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunset on Thursday will mark the beginning of alligator hunting season for three hunting zones in south Alabama. Across five regions of the state, 260 Alabamians were selected for an alligator possession tag, allowing each hunter to harvest one alligator. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources State Alligator Biologist Chris Nix […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Army officials say two soldiers have died and three others were hurt in a weather-related incident during training in mountainous north Georgia. An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were part of a training program taking place Tuesday at Yonah Mountain. The […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Alt 101.7

Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?

I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy