yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Move to 2-0 With Shutout at Muhlenberg
The Todd County Central boys’ soccer team is 2-0 to start the season for the first time in nine years after a 3-0 victory at Muhlenberg County on Thursday. That strong start in 2013 resulted in a district runner-up and a trip to the 4th-Region semifinals, although the Rebels may have their sights set even higher this season.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Girls Take 10th Straight from Trigg, 3-1
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team is now 25-0-1 all-time against Trigg County after turning back the Lady Wildcats 3-1 Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Caldwell’s girls got first-half goals from Cali Traylor and Keegan Miller to go up 2-0 at halftime. Traylor got help from...
yoursportsedge.com
Lindseys Go 1-2 at Western Hills
University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey took medalist honors Thursday during a match played at Western Hills. Lindsey finished her round with a 36, including a chip-in eagle on the 9th hole. That score placed her two shots better than her sister Rheagan Lindsey, who ended up with a 38. Players...
yoursportsedge.com
Tilghman Snaps Skid in Win Over Wildcats
Kyle Bleidt will have to wait a bit longer for his first win as Trigg County boys’ soccer coach. However, the wait is over for a Paducah Tilghman team nursing a long losing streak. The Blue Tornado jumped out to a 2-0 lead early and posted a 4-1 win...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Vikings Shut Out Lyon County
It was a “Special Ks” kind of night for the St. Mary Lady Vikings Thursday at Lee S. Jones Park. Katie O’Neill had a big night offensively while Kaitlynn Burrus was a wall in goal as the Lady Vikings picked up a 4-0 win over Lyon County.
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – For Lady Tigers, Fun is Fundamental
Caldwell County saw its 14-year run as district volleyball champion brought to an end last season. But it’s not something the Lady Tigers are dwelling on. “We haven’t really talked about it,” said Daniel Cortner, who begins his eighth season as Caldwell’s head coach after many years as an assistant. “Madisonville was a top two team in the region last season and probably the No. 1 or 2 again this season. If you talk about losing, then you’re looking for someone to blame. That’s blaming us. But we just got beat by a really good team. And Madisonville’s got another really good team again this year.”
yoursportsedge.com
Allen’s Hat Trick Powers Lady Falcons’ Win at Muhlenberg
Anna Allen netted a hat trick and the Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team got the 2022 season off to a winning start on Thursday with a 5-1 result at Muhlenberg County. Allen’s three goals are only one short of her total a season ago, while Charlize Cruz struck twice to equal her freshman haul.
yoursportsedge.com
Perry’s 37 Helps Lyons Place 2nd at Deer Lakes
Travis Perry shot a 37 to lead Lyon County’s golfers to a second-place showing in a four-team golf match at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem on Thursday. The Lyons defeated Livingston Central and Fulton County but finished behind Crittenden County. Jack Reddick had a 42 for Lyon while...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Travis Perry Shoots on Golf, Hoops
Lyon County junior Travis Perry saw action on the golf course Tuesday morning in Princeton. But the highly-sought basketball standout was back on the court later in the day getting ready for the upcoming hoops season with the Lyons. YSE caught up with Perry after he shot a 42 at...
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
The Daily South
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
Gas prices begin to fall below $3 in Henderson
(WEHT) - According to AAA, the national average gas price was $4.01 on Wednesday. But some drivers in Henderson saw prices far below that.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested For March Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Erick Grubbs, Jr. was arrested on East 19th Street on an indictment warrant in connection to a March 15th robbery. Grubbs and 20-year-old Kobe Dillard reportedly used physical force to take a man’s iPhone and fractured his wrist during the theft.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
KSP, Logan County sheriffs, conducting murder investigation
According to KSP, Logan County deputies located a deceased male near his residence on the 3000 block of Deer Lick Road.
