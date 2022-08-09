Caldwell County saw its 14-year run as district volleyball champion brought to an end last season. But it’s not something the Lady Tigers are dwelling on. “We haven’t really talked about it,” said Daniel Cortner, who begins his eighth season as Caldwell’s head coach after many years as an assistant. “Madisonville was a top two team in the region last season and probably the No. 1 or 2 again this season. If you talk about losing, then you’re looking for someone to blame. That’s blaming us. But we just got beat by a really good team. And Madisonville’s got another really good team again this year.”

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO