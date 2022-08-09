ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldest catholic church in Rockford damaged by fire

By Amri Wilder
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire broke out at a Rockford church, and lightning is believed to be the blame.

St. James is the oldest catholic church in the city. It was built in 1886. According to fire officials, it’s design caused problems for crews trying to put out the flames.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 428 N. Second Street. That’s where the St. James Catholic Church sits. District Chief for the department, Will Pederson, says fire crews got the call around 6:45 a.m.

“Our first units on the scene did report some smoke being seen from the roof area and the incident did escalate to a working structure fire. It required a lot of firefighters and units to respond to this incident to bring it under control,” he adds.

The fire was put out within an hour, but Pederson says the footprint of the church made it difficult for firefighters to get to the source of the flames.

Pederson says, “It’s just a long distance for firefighters to have to travel. So by the time they were able to access up into the attic space, and actually see what was happening and going on up there, conditions had changed enough that we had to pull the firefighters back out.”

Three firefighters were injured while trying to evacuate. Two of them have been sent home from the hospital, while the third will be kept overnight. All of them are expected to be okay.

Crews remained on scene throughout the day to keep an eye on the building. Officials say the fire did about $3 million in damage .

“Essentially the entire structure did suffer either fire damage or other damage that was created by firefighters doing the operations we needed to do to stabilize the incident,” explains Pederson.

St. James says you can expect announcements from the parish office soon regarding new mass arrangements.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crimson Ridge florist to close gift shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Longtime Rockford florist, Crimson Ridge, announced Friday it would be closing its upstairs gift shop. Crimson Ridge, located at 735 N Perryville Road, said its downstairs flower shop will remain open. “We’ve enjoyed being part of your families and your memories. After 25 years, Kip and Cristy have decided to semi-retire. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3 Rockford firefighters hurt in blaze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford firefighters are in the hospital after a blaze Monday morning. It happened around 7:54 a.m. at 400 N. 2nd Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Two separate maydays were called in the course of putting out the fire. All three firefighters were transported to local hospitals, where they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
