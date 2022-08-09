ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglala, SD

KELOLAND TV

Twists and turns through the Black Hills

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The scenic roads of the Black Hills are full of twists and turns. Few areas have as many as the area known as ‘the pigtails’ south of Keystone. This area features blind turns, one way tunnels and loops, all of which make attentive driving a must.
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Wednesday 12:20 p.m. Drowning victim recovered at Angostura

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue, the Remote Operation Vehicle Team, and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks assisted the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening in search of a swimmer at Angostura. The Pennington County Sheriff’s...
KELOLAND TV

Out-of-town police forces in the Hills for Rally

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Cody Sunderland is a Sergeant with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, but this week, he has a new title; Special Deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Sunderland is one of a number of law enforcement officials from across the country who have...
News Channel Nebraska

Murder trial set for late October for Chadron man

A late October trial date has been set for the Chadron man charged with the city’s first homicide in nearly 13 years. October 26-28 has been set aside for the trial of 21-year old Ian Little Moon, who commonly goes by the first name of Sage. Little Moon is...
kotatv.com

Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
newscenter1.tv

August 10 Rally Tally: One fatal crash reported

STURGIS, S.D. — A fatal crash occurred Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on Highway 44 in Scenic. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike, a 2018 Harley-Davidson Trike and a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were eastbound when the 2019 trike stopped on the shoulder of the road and attempted a U-turn. The 2012 motorcycle collided with the trike and the 2018 trike then collided with the motorcycle.
