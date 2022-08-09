ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Emerging Leaders held their meet the candidates night so residents can speak one on one with candidates before they vote. “It’s extremely important to get the young professionals in our local community involved just based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of years through COVID and through the many of changes the city has gone throughout the few years that i’ve been here. I think there’s a lot that can be done and the power of voting is behind that,” said board member Aby Deal.
WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 3

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah Rockwell and Ray Holt are running for the District 3 seat. Sarah Rockwell has been working in the education system for the past 25 years. She started off as a volunteer and substitute teacher in Miami Dade county, then moved on to teach in Marion and Levy county.
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC approves Duke Energy exception with warning

After eight months and three separate Alachua County meetings, Duke Energy received a special exception on Tuesday for its electric substation in Archer, allowing the company to weather-harden the facility and add a communications array. While the legal proceedings ended at the meeting, Duke Energy said it will continue discussions...
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Oreo, Tigger, Midnight, and Groot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful Oreo. She has amazing green eyes and loves chasing a toy for entertainment. Next, we have four-year-old Tigger. This kitty loves to...
WCJB

Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
