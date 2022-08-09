Viral TikTok VCSC custodian shows his singing voice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Vigo County School Corporation custodian went viral on the popular app ‘TikTok’ for his singing voice.

A video of Maintenance Custodian Richard Goodall singing was posted on the app and went viral. The video showcasing his booming singing voice now has tens of millions of views and has gained national attention for the video.

On Monday, the school board invited Goodall to perform at its meeting to kick off the school year.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said that this was a great way to start the school year on the right ‘note’.

Goodall said that this has been a humbling experience for him. However, he went on to say that he doesn’t see himself as being famous.

“I mean I don’t do anything different than I always have done,” Goodall explained. “I just do my job and sing to the kids occasionally.”

The first day of class is set for August 11 which will see Goodall head into his 22nd year with the corporation.

