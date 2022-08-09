Read full article on original website
Sampson Oguntope sentenced to life without parole for capital murder of 89-year-old Slaton woman
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a decade of being deemed unfit to stand trial, Sampson Oguntope has pleaded guilty to the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Gray. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday. Slaton police found Gray dead on Feb 21, 2012,...
Sentencing scheduled for Alexander Duberek, who confessed to stabbing boyfriend 93 times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge accepted a guilty plea from Alexander Yoichi Duberek on Wednesday, after he admitted to stabbing his boyfriend 93 times back in October 2020. Duberek will be sentenced on Nov. 10. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham provided this summary...
1 arrested after overnight burglary leads to chase that ended in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after a crash that started as a burglary and turned into a pursuit overnight Friday. Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested on multiple charges. At 12:18 a.m., officers were called to a burglary in progress at Southern Shingles near East 50th and...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave. The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricardo Sanchez is in the ICU after suffering brain injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, and his family is asking for your help. Sanchez served as a Marine for five years. His mother, Linda Casares, said when he joined the Marines, she had no idea. She found out when they were going to the mall and his Sargent stopped them.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
Child car seat checkup event happening Aug. 12 at Safety City
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the City of Lubbock’s Safety City to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s bicycle rodeo on Friday, August 12. Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to...
Helping students deal with back to school anxiety
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kids will soon be walking through the halls of school again, and now is the time to prepare them. Dr. Valerie Johnson, clinical psychologist at Covenant, says parents can start easing those nerves up to a week ahead of the first day of school. “Start getting...
TxDOT making improvements to intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work on a $1.5 million dollar improvement project at the intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 will begin on Monday, August 15. “The project will realign the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and provide for additional...
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings reached a settlement with Texas Tech University and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt this week, ending the civil case that claimed discrimination, fraud, defamation and breach of contract after she was fired. The claim was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning it...
Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Tarrats is the owner and CEO of Carlito’s Way, a food truck that serves Puerto Rican Cuisine. He has served the Lubbock community since 2020. He said his business really took off in April of 2021 when he had an event at the YMCA.
Upcoming Lubbock Library events for week of August 115
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Public Library released a list of events for the community to enjoy this upcoming week. “Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library Monday, August 15 & Thursday, August 183:30 to 5:30 PMCome to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.
