Federal health officials have further eased their COVID-19 guidance as society moves closer to a point where “COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts daily life.”. Individuals who are not caught up on their recommended COVID vaccinations and are exposed to coronavirus should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested after five days, but don’t need to quarantine immediately after exposure, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, Aug. 11.

