Read full article on original website
Related
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
CDC further relaxes COVID quarantine guidance
Federal health officials have further eased their COVID-19 guidance as society moves closer to a point where “COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts daily life.”. Individuals who are not caught up on their recommended COVID vaccinations and are exposed to coronavirus should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested after five days, but don’t need to quarantine immediately after exposure, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, Aug. 11.
Why boosted people are catching COVID more often now
From mid-October to mid-December 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders were 12 times more likely to catch COVID than boosted people and 69 times more likely to die from COVID. But since January, boosted people aren’t as sheltered from the virus, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to know about probe into alleged election machine tampering by Michigan AG candidate, others
It’s been a week since the Department of Attorney General requested a special prosecutor to review charges against nine individuals who allegedly stole and illegally analyzed voting machines last year. Among those named in the request are Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City....
‘Highly invasive’ spotted lanternfly finally lands in Michigan
PONTIAC, MI — It was probably inevitable. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a winged pest that likes to feast on the vines of fruit crops, particularly grapes, was found in Oakland County last week. Officials aren’t exactly where they came from, but said several egg masses were found in Pontiac...
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
Michigan AG Nessel attacks Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in court brief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is throwing her support behind a legal fight against a controversial Florida law that has gained national attention for its alleged discrimination against LGBTQ people. Nessel and 15 other Democratic state attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit challenging...
RELATED PEOPLE
More free COVID tests available for Michiganders
Michiganders have another chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, is providing 180,000 self-administered tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state. Residents can request tests through the end of August through AccessCovidTests.org or by calling...
Half of Michiganders hesitant to vote for candidates who downplayed Jan. 6 riot
Roughly 52% of Michiganders say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate that downplayed the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol or opposed Congress’ work in investigating it. That’s according to data released by the Defend Democracy Project, which also indicated both...
$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers
A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
Michigan reports 16,137 new COVID cases, 137 new deaths
Health officials identified 16,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week, which is less than half of the previous week’s total. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 137 COVID deaths from the last week. The state reports new cases and deaths once per week, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are you eligible free or low-cost child care? 40% of Michigan families are.
LANSING, MI – More than 150,000 Michigan families are eligible for free or low-cost child care through a $1.4 billion investment made last year to expand affordable child care. Under the bipartisan expansion, families with two kids earning up to $55,000 may qualify for help. The Michigan Department of...
Letter from the Editor: Orange barrels as a campaign ad? Election season is definitely here
Michigan’s primary election earlier this month showed that politics is not only about ideas and policy and money-raising and dealmaking. It’s about people and personality – and power and payback. A couple big names – Levin and Meijer – went down to defeat. Another big name –...
Michigan’s fall forecast calls for a real crowd-pleaser
With the cooler mornings we’ve had this week, the question is starting: What is our fall weather looking like? Here’s the latest forecast, and many Michiganders will love the forecast. The official forecast from NOAA is produced once per month. Right now we are going to look at...
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan invests $6M to help college students overcome barriers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan is investing $6 million in new grant funding to help community college students overcome barriers they may face while earning their degrees such as access to internet, childcare and transportation. Students enrolled in the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs, which provide free...
Sen. Dale Zorn won Michigan’s 34th House district by 7 votes. His opponent wants a recount.
Though Sen. Dale Zorn took home a win in the 34th House district Republican primary on Aug. 2, it remains to be seen if the lawmaker will be able to keep his victory in the coming weeks. Zorn, R-Onsted, won his primary election against former firefighter and paramedic Ryan Rank...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors
On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0