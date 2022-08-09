ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

CDC further relaxes COVID quarantine guidance

Federal health officials have further eased their COVID-19 guidance as society moves closer to a point where “COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts daily life.”. Individuals who are not caught up on their recommended COVID vaccinations and are exposed to coronavirus should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested after five days, but don’t need to quarantine immediately after exposure, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Flint Journal

Why boosted people are catching COVID more often now

From mid-October to mid-December 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders were 12 times more likely to catch COVID than boosted people and 69 times more likely to die from COVID. But since January, boosted people aren’t as sheltered from the virus, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Kalamazoo Gazette

More free COVID tests available for Michiganders

Michiganders have another chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, is providing 180,000 self-administered tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state. Residents can request tests through the end of August through AccessCovidTests.org or by calling...
The Ann Arbor News

$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers

A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 16,137 new COVID cases, 137 new deaths

Health officials identified 16,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week, which is less than half of the previous week’s total. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 137 COVID deaths from the last week. The state reports new cases and deaths once per week, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
The Grand Rapids Press

Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors

On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

