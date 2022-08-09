‘It doesn’t help me’: Millions of diabetics excluded from price cap on insulin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Diabetics across Memphis are outraged that a new price cap on insulin would exclude patients with private insurance.

“It’s great for my mother, but it doesn’t help me,” said Cheryl Thornton, a type one diabetic who has relied on insulin for forty years.

Thornton has private insurance through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. However, she said the monthly cost of insulin is $300 without coupons.

“Yeah, it’s been a rollercoaster for me,” Thornton said. “The newer the insulin, the more expensive it is. Insurance won’t cover it.”

The price of insulin has increased more than 40% in the last eight years, according to GoodRx.

For weeks, diabetics pressed lawmakers to approve the measure.

“I do know that ten years ago, insulin was affordable,” Marcia Dunlap told FOX13 last month. “Then, about five years ago, it became unbelievably unaffordable.”

WATCH: How the Inflation Reduction Bill could allow Medicare patients to pay less for insulin WATCH: How the Inflation Reduction Bill could allow Medicare patients to pay less for insulin

Senate Democrats had originally wanted to include a price cap for diabetics with all types of insurance, but Republicans accused Democrats of breaking Senate rules by including the measure in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Lying Dems and their friends in corporate media are at it again, distorting a Democrat ‘gotcha’ vote,” wrote Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. “In reality, the Dems wanted to break Senate rules to pass insulin pricing cap instead of going through regular order. They put this in a bill it wasn’t allowed in, all for show.”

Politics aside, Memphis diabetics want insulin to be affordable for everyone.

“I’ve always wanted insulin to be less expensive,” Thornton said.

