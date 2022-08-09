LONGWOOD, Fla. - Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home. Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.

