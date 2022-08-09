ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic.
Florida seeking death penalty for Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home. Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.
Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff

Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
