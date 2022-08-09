Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Zac Stacy: Judge allows former NFL star to come back to Florida to see child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge is allowing former NFL running back Zac Stacy – who is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend during an incident that was caught on camera – to return to Florida to see his child. The judge modified the conditions of Stacy's...
fox35orlando.com
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off
A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man says he paid rent to fake homeowner for months, now might have to move out
ORLANDO, Fla. - Isaac Aviles, 19, was relieved to finally find a rental home he could afford. But a couple of weeks ago, the home's real owner told him he's been paying the wrong person, and he might need to get out. Aviles was paying $1,200 for the three-bedroom house...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
fox35orlando.com
Wife of Florida man shot on SR-408 demands answers in search for husband's killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been one month since a man was shot and killed on State Road 408 in Orlando. The family of 46-year-old Tremain Hepburn gathered at his memorial on Thursday, frustrated with the Orlando Police Department. "We need to know like they’re working or not. I don’t...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
fox35orlando.com
2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic.
fox35orlando.com
Florida seeking death penalty for Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home. Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
fox35orlando.com
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Sheriff accused of pressuring third candidate to drop from race
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County, told...
fox35orlando.com
City of Orlando employee suspended, accused of using vehicle to block driveway to abortion clinic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee with the City of Orlando has been suspended after complaints they blocked the driveway of a local clinic. FOX 35 first brought you this story last week. Employees at the clinic – which provides abortions – says the worker parked a city vehicle in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
fox35orlando.com
Coast Guard veteran rescues Lakeland woman from sinking car after it crashed into country club swimming pool
LAKELAND, Fla. - Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando shooting victim's family visits crash site on SR 408
The family of a man shot and killed while driving along State Road 408 visited the site where he crashed and died. The search continues for a suspect in the death of Tremain Hepburn.
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff
Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
