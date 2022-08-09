ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media, drug sale dispute leads to deadly shooting in northwest Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials say an ongoing dispute between two men involving social media and a possible drug deal may have led up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Kourtney Peete, shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Man convicted in Houston mass murders considered for medical parole

HOUSTON — One of the men convicted in the Houston mass murders from the 1970s is being considered for medical parole. Elmer Wayne Henley, 66, was sentenced to six life sentences in 1979, but families of his victims recently told KHOU 11 they have received notifications the parole board will be reviewing his case.
HOUSTON, TX
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack

A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
HOUSTON, TX
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash

HOUSTON - A former Houston police officer has been acquitted in the 2020 death of a 71-year-old man. According to authorities, HPD Ofc. Matthew Valdez was on his way to a call on Nov. 21, 2020, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Walter Cooper, Jr. in the 7300 block of Ley Road.
HOUSTON, TX

