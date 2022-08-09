Read full article on original website
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
wufe967.com
Texas sheriff says man shot dead in 'altercation' involving social media, possible drug sale
A Texas sheriff says that a man was shot dead after an “altercation” took place. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that an adult male was shot after an incident on the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Lane in Cypress, Texas, on Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to Gonzalez.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Family of Houston man killed in crash with police weighing options after officer’s acquittal
The children of Walter Cooper, the 71-year-old man who was struck and killed by a former Houston Police Department officer as he sped through the Trinity Gardens area in November 2020, said they are not giving up their quest for justice even after the officer was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for his role in the deadly crash.
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Social media, drug sale dispute leads to deadly shooting in northwest Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Officials say an ongoing dispute between two men involving social media and a possible drug deal may have led up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Kourtney Peete, shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
Man convicted in Houston mass murders considered for medical parole
HOUSTON — One of the men convicted in the Houston mass murders from the 1970s is being considered for medical parole. Elmer Wayne Henley, 66, was sentenced to six life sentences in 1979, but families of his victims recently told KHOU 11 they have received notifications the parole board will be reviewing his case.
iheart.com
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack
A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
fox26houston.com
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
fox26houston.com
HISD school police to have hundreds more rifles, shields after board approves $2.3 million in equipment
HOUSTON - Police officers at Houston ISD will now be equipped with hundreds more rifles, shields and radios for the upcoming school year. This comes after HISD board trustees approved an additional $2.3 million in equipment Thursday night. Trustees passed the budget in a six to three vote just one...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument with another man at barbershop in southeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at a southeast Harris County barbershop Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported at the barbershop, located in the 4000 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., near 288 and Scott Street.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
fox26houston.com
“Silence is not the answer," family of man killed at a promoted house party in Alvin demanding justice
ALVIN, Texas - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help for information about a homicide, after a house party in Alvin erupted in gunfire. The shooting killed Enkoce Kyree Jackson, 23, and three other people were taken to a nearby hospital. "Enkoce was really...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash
HOUSTON - A former Houston police officer has been acquitted in the 2020 death of a 71-year-old man. According to authorities, HPD Ofc. Matthew Valdez was on his way to a call on Nov. 21, 2020, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Walter Cooper, Jr. in the 7300 block of Ley Road.
