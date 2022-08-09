ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Comments / 6

Related
KING 5

Kent mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

SEATTLE — A Kent mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son. Prosecutors allege Sandy Fernandez abused her 2-year-old son, Jose Fernandez , leading to his death. Photos and videos are now the only memories Kaylee Kravic has of Jose. “Everything he would...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Action Athletics#The King County P
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man taken into custody after standoff at Sammamish home

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in the Klahanie neighborhood of Sammamish on Tuesday. Officers responded before 3 p.m. to the 4100 block of 244th Place Southeast for a domestic violence call. Residents in the area were told...
q13fox.com

Lacey Police seek help finding theft suspect

LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of stealing a customer's phone at a Fred Meyer on Sunday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), at 4:52 p.m., 37-year-old Justin David Holden stole a cellphone from a customer at the Lacey Fred Meyer on Sleater Kinney Rd. SE.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County

A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
q13fox.com

Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy