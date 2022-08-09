Read full article on original website
Kent mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
SEATTLE — A Kent mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son. Prosecutors allege Sandy Fernandez abused her 2-year-old son, Jose Fernandez , leading to his death. Photos and videos are now the only memories Kaylee Kravic has of Jose. “Everything he would...
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
2 suspects arrested in retail crime theft ring, including convicted killer of Tuba Man
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At least two people were in custody in connection with a retail crime ring that officials say is responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from several high-end stores in Bellevue and the Seattle area. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same...
2 teens arrested after alleged Renton home invasion, carjacking crash which destroyed a business
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton landscaping business that was inside a barn was destroyed after suspects in a carjacking and home invasion crashed into it Thursday morning, police said. At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Renton police responded to a report of a robbery that involved a pizza delivery driver at...
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
The Crime Blotter: Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2
Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2. On Saturday at noon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 36700 block of State Route 2. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 39-year-old Monroe man, shot and killed. The suspect, a 23-year-old Sultan man, was taken into custody.
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Tukwila Police seek man suspected of robbing, raping woman on Aug. 6
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing and raping a woman over the weekend. Details of the incident have not been released, but police say the man robbed and raped a woman in Tukwila on Aug. 6, then sped off on a silver-colored moped.
State patrol seeks witnesses to road rage hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle
Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a road rage hit-and-run on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle on Thursday. According to WSP, around 8 a.m., troopers received calls reporting a one-car crash on northbound I-5 just south of Albro Place. When troopers arrived, they saw a black BMW X3 on...
Blind rapper from Marysville sentenced to prison for role in drug ring
A legally blind rapper from Marysville was sentenced to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring.
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
Man taken into custody after standoff at Sammamish home
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in the Klahanie neighborhood of Sammamish on Tuesday. Officers responded before 3 p.m. to the 4100 block of 244th Place Southeast for a domestic violence call. Residents in the area were told...
Lacey Police seek help finding theft suspect
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of stealing a customer's phone at a Fred Meyer on Sunday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), at 4:52 p.m., 37-year-old Justin David Holden stole a cellphone from a customer at the Lacey Fred Meyer on Sleater Kinney Rd. SE.
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County
A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
